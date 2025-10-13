Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company Now Offering Reverse Second Mortgages to Florida Homeowners

Innovative solution gives seniors new access to equity—without disturbing their current mortgage.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company, a leading provider of reverse mortgage solutions throughout the state, is proud to announce the launch of Reverse Second Mortgages, giving Florida homeowners age 62 and older an innovative way to access their home equity—without having to refinance or pay off their current mortgage.As one of the first mortgage brokers in the region to offer this specialized program, Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company is responding to growing demand from Florida seniors who want flexible access to equity but prefer to keep their low-rate or existing first mortgage intact.Speaking to us from their Orlando office location, Brian Correa, President of Florida's Best Reverse Mortgage Company had this to say: “We’re excited to offer reverse second mortgages to eligible Florida homeowners who may not want to touch their current mortgage but still want the benefits of accessing their equity,” Mr. Correa went on to say that “It’s a smart, practical solution—especially in today’s rate environment where refinancing might not make sense.”What Is a Reverse Second Mortgage A reverse second mortgage allows homeowners to borrow against the equity in their home as a second lien, meaning they can retain their original mortgage and still benefit from a reverse mortgage structure. This loan type offers many of the same features as a traditional Florida reverse mortgage : no monthly payments, tax-free cash, and flexible payout options, all while remaining in the home.Florida homeowners can use the funds from a reverse mortgage in Florida on anything from supplementing retirement income to covering rising healthcare costs, making home improvements, or simply creating a financial cushion for peace of mind.Key Features of a Florida Reverse Second Mortgage Include:• No requirement to refinance or eliminate the first mortgage• Borrowers retain full homeownership and remain on title• No monthly mortgage payments required• Available to Florida homeowners age 55+Meeting a Growing NeedWith property values continuing to rise across Florida, many seniors find themselves “equity rich but cash poor.” Until now, those with an existing mortgage who wanted to tap into their equity via a reverse mortgage were typically required to use the loan proceeds to first pay off that balance. The reverse second mortgage offers a much-needed alternative.“Our mission has always been to help Florida’s seniors find smart, safe ways to thrive financially in retirement,” said Mr. Correa. “This new product gives them another option—especially for those who have built significant equity but don’t want to restart their entire mortgage structure.”Now Available StatewideFlorida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company is currently offering reverse second mortgage consultations at all its Florida locations, including offices in Orlando, Tampa, Clearwater, Jacksonville, Fort Myers, Miami, Sarasota and The Villages.Interested homeowners and financial professionals are encouraged to call 844-352-2378, visit www.FloridasBestReverse.com , or email FLBestReverse@gmail.com to learn more.About Florida’s Best Reverse Mortgage CompanyFlorida’s Best Reverse Mortgage Company specializes exclusively in reverse mortgage solutions for seniors across the Sunshine State. Local & Trusted, they meet all of their clients face to face to give them the focus and attention they deserve. With a commitment to education, integrity, and personal service, the company helps Florida homeowners access home equity with confidence, flexibility, and local expertise.

