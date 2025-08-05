Falter Verlag and ADvendio Expand Partnership to Streamline Invoicing and Media Operations

Partnership enables enhanced operational efficiency, financial automation, and cross-departmental workflow improvements

With ADvendio, we saw the opportunity to consolidate operations under a single system and integrate finances directly into the platform we already trust.” — Siegmar Schlager, CEO at Falter Verlag

HAMBURG, GERMANY, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADvendio, a leading omnichannel advertising management platform, today announced its expanded partnership with Falter Verlag, an Austrian publishing house and media company, to further streamline its retail media operations. The expanded collaboration will focus on transforming the invoicing and financial management of Falter Verlag’s media campaigns.ADvendio’s financial module proved to be a significant upgrade for Falter Verlag. While full implementation is nearing completion, early results indicate that the tool will reduce errors, improve collaboration between sales, ad operations and accounting teams, and save considerable time across all departments.ADvendio has been a trusted partner with Falter Verlag since 2021. In need of simplifying their day-to-day campaign operations, Falter Verlag expanded their collaboration with ADvendio in late 2023 by subscribing to their dedicated customer support service. This not only simplified their daily campaign operations but also laid the foundation for addressing a long-standing challenge - modernizing their invoicing process.“For over two decades, our media invoicing was handled in Excel using complex, custom-coded workflows,” said Siegmar Schlager, CEO at Falter Verlag. “It worked, but it wasn’t scalable or sustainable. With ADvendio, we saw the opportunity to consolidate operations under a single system and integrate finances directly into the platform we already trust.”Currently, three departments across Falter Verlag are actively using the platform. The sales team benefits from streamlined campaign creation and tracking via the Kanban structure, while ad operations rely on detailed item-level tracking. The next phase of implementation will allow their accounting teams to issue invoices directly through ADvendio and export data for external financial systems.“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Falter Verlag and continue to help them modernize and unify their media operations,” said Myriam Hirt, Head of Customer Success at ADvendio. “Their decision to expand into financial workflows with our platform reflects the trust we’ve built together and our shared commitment to operational excellence.”The ADvendio ONE platform is a 100% native out-of-the-box solution, built and operated on Salesforce, to simplify media buying and ad sales. It automates and centralizes campaign management elements, including CRM integration, omnichannel sales solutions, media buying tools, programmatic, campaign and inventory management, order management, billing, invoicing and accounting, and provides for advanced analytics.For more information on ADvendio and the ADvendio ONE platform, please visit www.ADvendio.com

