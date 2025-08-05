FIRELIGHT CAPITAL ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SNIF-SNAX

Award-Winning Snif-Snax Adds Pet Industry Expertise to Expand Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Firelight Capital Partners, LLC (Firelight), a lower-middle-market private equity firm focused on brands in the consumer, retail, and specialty markets, today announced the acquisition of Miami-based Snif-Snax, LLC (“Snif-Snax”). Snif-Snax is a wholesaler and retailer of chef-inspired, smoked Scottish salmon and chicken pet treats. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.Snif-Snax products are primarily single-ingredient, all-natural pet snacks. The company is committed to excluding grains, chemical additives, antibiotics and GMOs. Snif-Snax treats are made in human-grade food facilities, and are smoked in the US and the UK, using natural hardwood chips. Its products are available online and select retailers throughout the US.Along with the acquisition of Snif-Snax, Firelight has also announced Kevin Fick and Jeff Sutherland will be joining the team. Fick will lead the company as CEO of Snif-Snax, along with Sutherland as COO, to continue to expand Snif-Snax’s business, while seeking opportunities to add to the pet-space vertical for Firelight Capital. Prior to joining Snif-Snax, both Fick and Sutherland served in executive leadership roles at several leading pet companies.“Given our prior successes in the pet industry, we are thrilled that Snif-Snax founder Jonathan Brown has chosen to partner with us and incoming talent, Fick and Sutherland, to lead the company on its next growth trajectory,” said Rick Perkal, CEO and Managing Partner of Firelight Capital.The overall pet market is valued at $151 billion, according to 2024 APPA market data. Snif-Snax is one of the market leaders in eco-sustainably sourced salmon and chicken. With its acquisition, Firelight will make significant investments in Snif-Snax, opening a new distribution and manufacturing facility, enhancing its infrastructure, and furthering its participation in local community and pet shelter charities.“We believe this is the beginning of an amazing journey, and we look forward to fast-tracking our growth organically and through strategic acquisitions,” said Fick. “We are excited to build upon the strong foundation Jonathan has developed, and together with the upcoming product innovation, improved category management, and future branding/packaging opportunities, Snif-Snax is positioned to be the leader in high quality pet treats” Fick stated.“The Brown family is delighted to partner with Rick Perkal and the Firelight team,” said Brown. “Kevin and Jeff bring more than 60 years of combined pet experience, which will enable us to dramatically grow our brand domestically and internationally,” continued Brown.Jonathan Brown and his nephew, Aaron Brown, Snif-Snax’s General Manager, will continue to be material owners of the business, with a keen focus on driving new-to-the-market products and staying true to the long-held belief that pets deserve the same level of quality, care, and nutrition as the people who love them.About Firelight Capital: Firelight Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity platform, investing in lower-middle-market, growth-oriented, consumer brands, with revenues ranging from $25-100M and EBITDA of $3-20M. Firelight was founded by Rick Perkal, its CEO, who was previously a Sr. Managing Director at Irving Place Capital, and Pat Collins, a former partner at JH Partners.Firelight’s principals have deployed over $1B of capital in over fifteen consumer growth companies. The firm’s current portfolio includes Fromm International, Hobo Bags, and Chalk Couture. Firelight’s initial investment, Three Dog Bakery, a natural pet treat company, was successfully sold in 2023. Firelight’s value-add partnership model focuses on digital acceleration, channel expansion, and brand strategy. Please visit firelightcapital.com.About Snif-Snax: Founded in 2016 and based in Miami, FL, Snif-Snax produces all-natural, limited ingredient pet treats. The firm is committed to creating the most innovative, healthy, and environmentally sustainable pet treats for pets and pet-parents everywhere. Its award-winning brand is sold online and through retailers across the US. Please visit snifsnax.com for more information.Media Contact:Melissa Daly, MFD Communications LLCMelissa@mfdcommunications.com646-322-9192Firelight Capital Partners:Eric Lentini, Firelight CapitalEric@firelightcapital.com917-539-2916Product Sales and Information Contact:Hannah Brownhannah@snifsnax.com305-934-9336

