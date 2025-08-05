Hospitality Management, PSHRS to recognize Marriott executive Leeny Oberg

The school and Penn State Hotel and Restaurant Society will honor the chief financial officer and executive vice president at a 2026 ceremony

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Penn State School of Hospitality Management in the College of Health and Human Development , together with the Penn State Hotel and Restaurant Society (PSHRS), has named Leeny Oberg, chief financial officer and executive vice president of development at Marriott International, as the 2026 Hospitality Executive of the Year.Oberg will be honored at the 2026 PSHRS Industry Awards and Reception, which will take place on April 8, 2026, at Penn State University Park among alumni, faculty, industry partners and students.“Receiving this award is a tremendous honor, and I’m deeply grateful to Penn State for this recognition,” Oberg said. “I’ve had the privilege of being on the Marriott team for more than two decades and contributing to its global growth. Throughout my career, I’ve been guided by Marriott’s core values — especially the belief that putting people first is at the heart of hospitality. That same spirit is clearly reflected in Penn State’s commitment to people-centered education. I’m inspired by the work they’re doing to prepare the next generation of hospitality leaders, and I’m confident the future of our industry is in very capable hands.”Oberg has played a pivotal role in Marriott’s evolution, including her leadership in the acquisition and integration of Starwood Hotels & Resorts. Before assuming her current role, she held several key financial leadership positions at Marriott, including senior vice president of corporate and development finance and senior vice president of international project finance and asset management for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. She joined Marriott in 1999 as part of its investor relations team. In July 2025, Marriott announced that Oberg will retire effective March 31, 2026.Oberg also previously served as the chief financial officer for the Ritz-Carlton, where she contributed significantly to the brand’s performance, growth and organizational effectiveness.“Leeny’s career at Marriott International exemplifies how to build strong, sustainable relationships with colleagues, owners, franchisees, investors and partners in an increasingly complex and dynamic global environment,” said Donna Quadri-Felitti, Marvin Ashner Endowed Director of the Penn State School of Hospitality Management. “She serves as a leadership role model for the multitude of Penn Staters working for and with Marriott around the world as well as our aspiring hospitality management majors. I look forward to welcoming her to campus in April to celebrate her extraordinary career and legacy.”Before joining Marriott and the Ritz-Carlton, Oberg held a variety of financial leadership positions with Sodexo (previously Sodexo Marriott Services), Sallie Mae, Goldman Sachs and Chase Manhattan Bank.She is an active member of the American Hotel and Lodging Association’s Industry Real Estate Finance Advisory Council and currently serves on the board of directors of Adobe Inc.Oberg earned her bachelor of science degree in commerce with concentrations in finance and management information systems from the University of Virginia and holds an MBA from Stanford University.“Having honored those who have significantly impacted our industry for over 60 years, we believe Leeny is an exceptional addition to this distinguished group,” said Tom Neely, president of PSHRS and president and CEO of Thomas E. Strauss. “Her career journey stands as a model for the next generation of hospitality leaders as they work to forge their own path and find their passion, considering the broad horizon of the hospitality industry in front of them.”About the Penn State Hotel and Restaurant SocietyThe Penn State Hotel and Restaurant Society was founded to strengthen all hospitality professions and enhance the reputation of the Hospitality Management program. PSHRS is an alumni group of the Penn State Alumni Association and the College of Health and Human Development Alumni Society.PSHRS provides a means for achieving closer fellowship among alumni, faculty and students. PSHRS serves those who are currently attending Penn State in hospitality management or who are graduates of the program, as well as those who work within the hospitality management industry and have attended Penn State or are friends of the program.About the School of Hospitality ManagementEstablished in 1937, the Penn State School of Hospitality Management is one of the nation’s earliest and most respected schools of hospitality management. Its top-ranked undergraduate and doctoral programs prepare global leaders with a rigorous, diverse curriculum focused on engaged scholarship, featuring partnerships with Penn State's Hospitality Services, Housing and Food Services, and top global hospitality brands. It is also home to the oldest Penn State alumni program group, the Penn State Hotel and Restaurant Society. New to the school’s portfolio is an innovative and focused Master of Professional Studies in Hospitality Management graduate degree program.For more information about the school or the PSHRS Industry Awards and Reception, contact Ben Jellison, director of industry and alumni relations, at bdj101@psu.edu or 814-865-6728.

