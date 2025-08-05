Volleybird Officially Launches Premium E-Commerce Lifestyle Brand for Pickleball, Tennis, Padel & Golf Enthusiasts

Volleybird logo Couple playing tennis standing with Volleybird box box full of gear and items inside Volleybird box

Start-Up E-Commerce Brand Meets the Needs of Millions of Passionate Players Looking for Unique Curated Gear and Products for Their Sport

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volleybird (www.volleybird.shop) a groundbreaking new athletic lifestyle subscription service, today officially announced its public launch following two successful months of operation. Built by seasoned amateur athletes for amateur athletes, Volleybird is redefining how pickleball, tennis, padel and golf players discover high quality gear, apparel, and accessories through a sport specific e-commerce direct- to- consumer platform.

Co-founded by Tracy Thomas and Cassandra Toroian, both lifelong players and fans of racquet sports and golf, Volleybird was created to fill a noticeable gap in the market, namely a lack of curated, premium equipment, gear, wellness and lifestyle products tailored to the unique needs and culture of players in these popular and fast-growing sports.

Meeting the Moment: Serving the Fastest Growing Sports Communities

Volleybird’s launch comes at the perfect time as pickleball, tennis, padel & golf continue to surge in popularity across North America and beyond. Each sport is experiencing rapid growth in both participation and spending, and Volleybird is here to meet the moment with its mission to celebrate each sport with premium, player curated products that enhance both performance and lifestyle.

Volleybird customers can purchase a single box for themselves or as a gift, as well as subscribe to a 60-day delivery service, featuring a sport specific box filled with carefully chosen gear, apparel and accessories. These aren’t items found in big box stores. These are new and emerging brands from the US and Europe, as well as products that are vegan, eco-friendly, or have other special and unique characteristics. Every item is selected by players who understand what athletes want and need on and off the court or course.

What Sets Volleybird Apart

Sport Specific Curation: Each subscription box is dedicated to a single sport-pickleball, tennis, padel & golf- ensuring relevance, usefulness and anticipation for every delivery.

Player Curated Selections: Items are chosen by amateur players who know and love the game.

Premium Quality Always: Every product is appraised for its style, function, performance, and quality before it’s part of the Volleybird box.

Community Building: Volleybird connects passionate players and fosters a culture of growth, excellence, and shared love for the game.

Coming Soon. Volleybird will introduce product bundles for players new to the sports of padel and pickleball that will provide aspiring players with everything they need to start their sport adventure. Watch for upcoming announcements on exciting product partnerships and collaborations.



Market Opportunity and Growth potential

The global subscription box market valued at over $15 billion continues to grow rapidly as consumers seek curated, convenient, high-quality goods. Within this space Volleybird is positioned to lead in the large, underserved niche of athletic lifestyle products tailored to pickleball, tennis, padel and golf. These sports have seen growth, fueled by an increase in recreational play, new facilities and media attention. Yet, players often lack access to curated, sport specific merchandise that matches their enthusiasm and commitment. Often their only choice is a big box retailer with limited variety of specialty brands and newcomers to the market. Volleybird aims to meet this demand and expand with it, by offering a fresh, premium experience designed around the definitive culture and needs of each sport.



Build a Movement, One Box at a Time

Volleybird officially shipped its first box in May 2025 kicking off box deliveries in each sport. Subscribers choose their sport, customized to their gender and other specifics such as glove hand, racquet string gauge, and shirt size, and become a part of a growing community that values athletic performance, quality gear, and a shared lifestyle

“Our goal with Volleybird is to create more than just delivering boxes of curated items for each of these sports – we’re building a movement,” said Tracy Thomas Co-founder”. “This is about celebrating the culture of these sports and elevating the experience for players who want more from their gear and community. A great example was the amazing Doc & Glo self-care, vegan, cruelty-free products launched by tennis champion Sloane Stephens. We tested her products and loved them. We knew that a woman-owned business started by a smart champion athlete like Sloane was the perfect product line for us to introduce to our customers.”

“We know what players want because we are players ourselves,” she added. “Volleybird is about passion, even if you're not a pro player! People are proud to play these sports and want to celebrate that. We hope Volleybird delivers happiness each time our customers open a box. We are in communication with our customers, collecting their feedback and input to continue to iterate the boxes to an elevated level of enjoyment on and off the court or course.”

For more information or to subscribe, visit: www.Vollybird.shop

Follow along on Instagram social media: @volleybird_shop.

