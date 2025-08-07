Duncraft Expands Bird-Safe® Line with Six New Products, Recognized for Over 20+ Years of Membership by WBFI

A trusted source in bird feeding since 1952. Duncraft Bird-Safe Owl's Nest

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duncraft, the trusted source for backyard birding since 1952, is proud to announce the addition of six new items to its innovative Bird-Safecollection. These thoughtfully designed products offer bird lovers even more ways to enjoy responsible bird feeding and housing solutions that prioritize avian safety, cleanliness, and durability.Among the new releases is the standout Bird-Safe® Owl House , specially constructed to support screech owl nesting with built-in ventilation, drainage, and a slatted entry for safe, easy access.This house is already drawing praise for its easy maintenance, secure design, and long-lasting construction, making it ideal for birders looking to support local raptor populations. Duncraft’s Bird-Safe® line Duncraft’s Bird-Safeline is a trusted collection of thoughtfully designed feeders, houses, and window decals—each created to support the well-being of birds in simple, effective ways. From smart construction details to long-lasting materials, every Bird-Safeproduct reflects our decades-long commitment to making bird feeding safe, easy, and rewarding.In addition to product expansion, Duncraft is celebrating an exceptional milestone: over 20 years of membership with the Wild Bird Feeding Institute (WBFI).This prestigious recognition from the WBFI underscores Duncraft’s dedicated service and unwavering commitment to the bird feeding industry.“We’re honored to be recognized by WBFI and excited to expand our Bird-Safeofferings,” said Shelby Kimball, President, at Duncraft. “These new additions reflect our mission to offer birders products that are not only functional but also promote safer environments for our feathered friends.”To explore Duncraft’s latest Bird-Safereleases—including the award-winning Owl House, visit: www.duncraft.com , or browse the Bird Houses section for more.About DuncraftFounded in 1952 in Concord, New Hampshire, Duncraft has become a household name for birders across North America. Known for their exclusive designs, durable craftsmanship, and commitment to bird safety, Duncraft continues to lead the way in backyard birding innovations with over 150+ birdhouses and 400+ bird feeders available.

