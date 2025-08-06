Dealer Requested Upgrades Transform Insignia Group’s Platform

IG Suite’s sleek digital interface to receive customer-requested enhancements

ROCK HILL, SC, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than twenty years, Insignia Group has been the top software provider in the automotive accessories industry. Working with dealerships nationwide, the company has crafted custom accessory sales processes that result in a 48% close ratio, bringing in millions of dollars in accessories in the showroom year after year.What started as a small, distributor-focused catalog service grew to be a competitive player in the industry with a name widely recognized by every major OEM.“Our company found its purpose through an unmet need for dealerships, which was a method of presenting and selling accessories at the point of sale. I attribute much of our success to our adaptability as an organization. We listen and respond to our customers, just like we did when this whole thing started.”—David Stringer, Founder and CEOAs a result of dealer input and field experience, the company is set to enhance its digital interface to dramatically improve the process of selling accessories at the point of sale. On Sunday, August 10th, enhancements will drop on the retail side of IG Suite, Insignia Group’s in-store solution for accessory sales.“The redesign of our retail site reflects our commitment to delivering a faster, smarter, and more intuitive customer experience. With pre-selected dropdowns on the vehicle selection page, a streamlined accessories portfolio and visualizer, and a simplified layout for adding or removing items, users can now complete new orders in significantly less time. These updates are not just enhancements—they're a direct response to how our customers want to shop: efficiently, confidently, and with clarity.”—Kimberly Callahan Collins, Vice President of Product ManagementThese updates were built specifically with dealership workflows in mind, enabling teams to present and sell accessories more clearly and complete transactions more smoothly.Insignia Group customers will enjoy a cleaner interface with faster order submission, smarter accessory layout for seamless navigation, advanced search and editing features, rapid checkout, and more. Here’s a first look.About Insignia GroupInsignia Group is the leading provider of digital accessory selling platforms in the showroom and online. Using our IG Suite showroom platform, dealerships sell accessories at the point of sale seamlessly and profitably. And, through partnerships with major digital retailers powered by our AccessorySync integration software, Insignia Group enables dealers to sell accessories online with custom pricing, no matter where the customer is shopping. Insignia Group has served dealerships nationwide and abroad for more than 20 years. For more information, visit www.insigniagroup.com

