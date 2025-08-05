AI Leaders from Ramp and Infinitus launch Avora to tackle Dentistry’s biggest operational challenge

AI AGENTS THAT UNLOCK HUMAN SUPERPOWERS

Avora addresses $80B treatment acceptance gap plaguing dental practices and DSO's nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avora, founded by proven AI and fintech executives, today announced its launch with backing from Y Combinator and CRV. The company's AI-powered platform is already delivering measurable results for early DSO partners, who report double-digit improvements in case acceptance The solution addresses dentistry's most costly operational failure: practices consistently lose 50% of treatment plans despite having the clinical expertise to deliver exceptional care, a problem exacerbated by razor-thin margins and chronic staffing shortages."We're not selling potential—we're delivering results," said Danny Bessonov, Avora CEO and former Ramp engineer. "Our first 75 practices see improvements that translate directly to bottom line and patient outcomes."Validated Outcomes:Avora's early DSO partners report measurable improvements:+12% Monthly Treatment Conversion across all treatment types+$80k Monthly Reactivated Treatment from previously dormant cases+1hr Daily Time Savings for clinical staffIndustry Leadership Backing:Avora's Clinical & Strategic Advisory Council represents decades of dental industry leadership and operational expertise from the industry's most respected pioneers:Dr. Aman Kaur, Founder of Women in DSO: "After 20 years in dental operations, I've never seen technology that so seamlessly improves both financial performance and patient care quality."Dr. Andrew Matta, Co-founder of NADG: "Avora solves the fundamental challenge we face scaling clinical excellence. What used to require extensive training now happens systematically."Dr. Eric Roman, DSO Founder and Leadership Coach: "The improvement in associate confidence and patient relationships is remarkable. This isn't just about revenue—it's about how we become better dentists."Dr. Tzur Gabi, Founder of Primary Integrative Dentistry: "Avora bridges the gap between clinical excellence and operational efficiency that practices have struggled with for decades."Market Timing:The dental industry faces an inflection point. Private equity consolidation demands measurable ROI while staffing shortages pressure practices to optimize every patient interaction."Every month without systematic case acceptance improvement costs $80,000+ in lost revenue per practice," said Farhad Attaie, leading Avora's go-to-market strategy. "The competitive advantage goes to practices that act now."Proven Foundation:Founding team Danny Bessonov and Justin Zhou previously built AI solutions at Wispr Flow and held leadership roles at Ramp and Infinitus. Combined with Attaie's vast dental industry expertise, this has enabled rapid product-market fit with 100+ practices in the implementation pipeline.For the first time, practices can institutionalize clinical excellence without operational disruption. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing practice management systems while requiring minimal workflow changes.About Avora:Avora perfects case acceptance in dentistry through systematic practice optimization powered by intelligent AI agents. These agents enable dental practices to fully capture their revenue potential by elevating patient care standards and driving measurable improvements in treatment conversion, patient engagement, and operational efficiency.Nearly 100 practices are already experiencing transformational results and institutionalizing clinical excellence with Avora. Headquartered in San Francisco, Avora is backed by Y Combinator, CRV, and prominent dental industry leaders committed to reshaping dental operations through advanced AI technology.For more information, visit getavora.aiMedia Contact: danny@getavora.aiCompany Contact: Danny Bessonov, CEO danny@getavora.ai

