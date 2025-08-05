São Tomé and Príncipe Launches One of the World’s Most Affordable Citizenship by Investment Programs

NTL Trust reports on new CBI opportunity from West Africa, priced under US$100,000 and processed in six weeks.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- São Tomé and Príncipe has officially entered the global investment migration arena with the launch of its Citizenship by Investment program, setting a new affordability benchmark with a minimum donation of US$90,000 for a single applicant.The program became effective on August 1st, with applications set to open in early September. São Tomé’s initiative is now among the most cost-effective CBI programs globally, offering legal second citizenship under US$100,000, with a six-week processing timeline.According to government sources, the program will be administered by a newly established Citizenship Investment Unit headquartered in Dubai: a strategic location chosen to ensure global accessibility, rapid processing, and operational transparency.The program follows a straightforward donation-based model. Each application requires an initial submission fee of US$5,000, after which a single applicant is expected to contribute US$90,000 to São Tomé’s National Transformation Fund. Families of up to four can apply at a flat donation amount of US$95,000, with an additional US$5,000 required for each extra qualifying dependent. Upon approval, applicants will also be responsible for standard government fees: US$350 for a passport, US$150 for a national ID card, and US$250 for the certificate of registration, per person.Eligible dependents include spouses, children up to the age of 30 (provided they are unmarried and financially dependent), and parents aged 55 or above. Future additions to the family unit, such as newborns or newly married spouses, are permitted and subject to additional fees.All donations will contribute to São Tomé and Príncipe’s National Transformation Fund, created to finance national development initiatives. The first flagship project is a renewable energy infrastructure plan intended to make São Tomé the first fully green-powered nation in the region.Future fund allocations are expected to support housing, education, employment, and road infrastructure with an emphasis on inclusive growth and long-term socioeconomic benefit for São Toméan citizens.As a leading authority in citizenship and residency solutions, NTL Trust continues to monitor new developments across global markets. With an established on-ground presence in West Africa through our Gambia office, and an experienced team in Dubai, we view São Tomé and Príncipe’s program as a strategic addition to the growing number of African investment migration opportunities.“At this stage, the program is still in its early launch phase, and the full operational framework has yet to be finalized,” said a representative from NTL Trust. “However, the structure and price point are extremely promising and we look forward to offering advisory services to qualified investors once further details are released.”About NTL TrustNTL Trust is a government-licensed advisory firm specializing in citizenship and residency by investment, corporate structuring, and asset protection. With a track record of over 30 years and offices across the Caribbean , Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, we provide discreet, comprehensive planning solutions for global individuals and families.Learn more at: https://www.ntltrust.com

