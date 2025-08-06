YourGPT Launches AI Copilot Builder for Instant, Action-Oriented Automation Across Any Business Workflow

Build Your Own AI Copilot Integration of YourGPT Copilot Copilot Performs Multiple Tasks

YourGPT launches AI Copilot Builder, enabling any business to convert conversations into actions and automate complex tasks with flexible integration.

This launch brings action-oriented AI to every product, helping businesses move beyond chat and complete real tasks instantly across any workflow.” — Rohit Joshi, CEO, YourGPT

MOHALI, PUNJAB, INDIA, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YourGPT has announced the launch of its AI Copilot Builder, a next-generation solution that enables any business to turn user conversations into immediate, automated actions. Built for maximum flexibility, the AI Copilot Builder works across SaaS, ecommerce, customer support, travel, and many other business workflows.It is built to reason, plan, and complete actions directly. Companies use it to remove friction, build AI planner, smart proactive AI support, manage dashboards, guide users through websites and any custom usecase.The platform acts as an intelligent agent within your product, responding to user requests and completing tasks instantly. Unlike basic chatbots, YourGPT AI Copilot Builder performs multiple dynamic actions, understands context, and fits directly into existing business logic. Companies can use it to answer questions, automate routine support, and even trigger complex, multi-step processes with a single message.Key Capabilities:- Web Navigation: Answers questions and guides users to relevant pages- Visual Understanding: Interprets images and text inputs- Screenshot Automation: Instantly captures issues for faster support- Ecommerce Actions: Helps customers find products and complete purchases- Productivity Boost: Updates tasks, manages UI changes, and handles workflow requests automaticallyThese two features will be gradually released to the public:- Voice Support: The AI Copilot can be used through voice commands.- Generative UI: Capability to automatically generate user interfaces.Every business can customise their Copilot for unique needs. With the YourGPT SDK for JavaScript and React, developers can integrate and deploy advanced AI agents quickly. Support for Flutter, iOS, and Android is planned, making Copilot available across web and mobile products.Action-Oriented and Autonomous:Define your own rules for each action your Copilot performs. Build multi-step processes, connect to existing systems, and automate everything from code execution to sending emails—all through natural conversation. The open-source SDK, released under the MIT license, ensures full transparency and easy integration.Businesses can schedule a demo or start building with YourGPT AI Copilot Builder now at https://yourgpt.ai/copilot-builder

