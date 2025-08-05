Free From Food Market Outlook, Size, Growth Factors and Forecast 2026

Free From Food Market

Rise in consumer demand and increase in incidences of celiac diseases and gluten intolerance drive the global free-from food market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free From Food Market size was pegged at $95.64 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $161.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026.Rise in consumer demand and increase in incidences of celiac diseases and gluten intolerance have boosted the global free-from food market. However, high cost of free-from products hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rise in investments by small & midsized food product manufacturing companies and shift in consumer preference toward ready-to-eat food products are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06007 Over the years, general awareness among consumers about health and fitness has increased exponentially. Thus, rise in awareness of the side effects caused due to consumption of synthetic ingredients has boosted the growth of the free from food market. In addition, shift in preference of health-conscious consumers toward food items, which either do not contain artificial ingredients or free from food products augments the growth of the global market.The growth in value sales for free from ingredients is attributable to surge in demand for different free from food products, which facilitate better taste. Thus, increase in willingness of customers for different types of natural tastes in food & beverages is expected to fuel the demand for free from food market.The consumer preference toward organic, natural, and healthy food is on a constant rise owing to increase in health consciousness among consumers. Further, surge in disposable income, improvement in living standard, rise in health expenditure, and large scale promotion of organic food owing to its benefits, such as chemical free and natural, drive the growth of free from food market. A gluten-free food is essential for managing signs and symptoms of celiac disease and other medical conditions associated with gluten. Gluten free products are also popular among people who haven't been diagnosed with a gluten-related medical condition. The claimed benefits of the diet are improved health, weight loss and increased energy.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/free-from-food-market/purchase-options Free from food products have further witnessed higher rate of penetration in North America and Europe. However, low availability has been observed in some major parts of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, which is attributable to low performing macro-economic factors such as low internet penetration and weak marketing strategies by the manufacturers. Thus, lower penetration of such products limits the growth of the market.Increase has been witnessed in number of users in various social media sites with rise in internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, most of the key players in the market strategize on promoting their products on these social media platforms. Thus, free from food market analysis through social media marketing strategy, the market sights critical opportunity in gaining traction.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06007 The global free-from food market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. This is due to increase in demand for natural food products and rise in health consciousness among consumers coupled with an upsurge in prevalence of diseases caused by synthetic ingredients. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to demand for foods and beverages made by sugar alternatives and emergence of the trend of free-from foods.Leading players of the free from food industry analyzed in the report include The Kraft Heinz Company,Cargill Inc.,The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.,Kerry Group PLC,Corbion Inc.,Chr. Hasen A/S,Ingredion Incorporated,Kellogg Company,Dupont,General Mills, Inc.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Almond Flour Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/almond-flour-market-A06392 Greek Yogurt Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/greek-yogurt-market-A06295 Non-Dairy Creamer Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/non-dairy-creamer-market-A06538

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.