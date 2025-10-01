Tourism Source Market CAGR to be at 6.6% | $1.1 Trillion Industry Revenue by 2032

Tourism Source Size, TrendAnalysis Reports

By tourist type, the group segment dominated the global market and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tourism Source Market Size was valued at $599.40 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1.1 Trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032.Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6807 Traveling to other locations for pleasure, recreation, or business is referred to as tourism. It entails travelling to and taking in a variety of locations, points of interest, and cultural landmarks outside of one's normal milieu. A wide variety of activities can be included in tourism, including sightseeing, exploring natural landscapes, participating in adventure sports, learning about other cultures, attending local events, or just unwinding at resorts or vacation spots.Travelling for fun or leisure is referred to as tourism, as is the administration, management, and promotion of tourists and their activities. People moving to nations or locations outside of their typical environment for personal, business, or professional reasons is a social, cultural, and economic phenomenon.The rise of travel and tourism to unique destinations has shown significant resilience globally. Iceland, Kenya, Palau, and Nepal are the Tourism Source Market Trends hotspots in unique eco-tourism destinations across the globe. Nepal witnessed a monumental 24% increase in travelers in 2018 recording about 1,173,072 travelers at the end of the year. Similarly, Kenya's 2018 tourist arrivals increased by more than 37% crossing the two million mark. Furthermore, countries, such as Costa Rica, Galapagos Islands, and Panama, are now becoming cynosure for eco-tourism. Ethiopia has performed competently in the last few years by focusing on niche Tourism Source industry in contrast with the country’s historical, natural, and cultural tourism assets. Wildlife tourism, birdwatching, coral reefs, and pristine undisturbed natural areas such as Amazon forests, have attracted travelers to the third world countries across the globe.Accessibility may be restricted, lodging options and standards may suffer, the Tourism Source Market Growth of tourist attractions may be constrained, and safety issues may arise. Tourists may have trouble getting where they're going if their destination is inaccessible, the public transit infrastructure is inadequate, or there is limited access to an airport or a port. A lack of hotel rooms may result in poor quality or expensive lodging, which will lessen the appeal of the location. The general appeal of the place may suffer from a lack of infrastructure to support tourist attractions like parks, museums, or cultural hubs. Additionally, poorly maintained infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, might endanger the safety of visitors and prevent them from traveling to the area, lowering Tourism Source Market Demand.Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6807 The demand for tourist services has significantly increased because of the increase in travelers’ desire to travel to new locations domestically and abroad, as well as the culture of participating in recreational activities. As a result, a rise in demand is anticipated in the tourist source market during the forecast period.The rise in local and international tourism to national parks, historical sites, and cultural events is indicative of this trend. For instance, there has been a rise in desire among travelers in recent years to discover lesser-known locations and off-the-beaten-path experiences, such as ecotourism, adventure tourism, and cultural immersion activities. As a result, new tourism-related goods and services have been created to meet the needs of these niche markets, growing the tourism sector. Furthermore, the popularity of social media has made it simpler for individuals to share their travel tales, encouraging others to set out on similar journeys.Market SegmentationThe tourism source market is segmented into booking channels, tourist types, and regions. By booking channel, the market is classified into websites, mobile applications, travel agencies, and others. The market is categorized into solo, group, and others depending on tourist type. Market SegmentationThe tourism source market is segmented into booking channels, tourist types, and regions. By booking channel, the market is classified into websites, mobile applications, travel agencies, and others. The market is categorized into solo, group, and others depending on tourist type. Region-wise, the Tourism Source Market Analysis is subdivided into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, and Rest of LAMEA).Key FindingBased on booking channels, the mobile application segment had the major Tourism Source Market Share in the year 2022 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.As per tourist type, the group segment dominated the global market in the year 2022 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.Region wise, Europe dominated the global market in the year 2022 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

