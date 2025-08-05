Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market Forecasted to Achieve US $6.45 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

Industrial Gases-Glass Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market In 2025?

The market size of the industrial gases-glass industry has witnessed robust growth in recent times. The projected growth is from $4.17 billion in 2024 to $4.48 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth noted in the historical period can be traced back to several factors, including an increase in glass manufacturing processes, float glass production, the use of inert gas atmospheres, as well as advancements in environmental and emission control, along with the efficiency of melting furnaces.

The market size of the industrial gases-glass industry is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $6.46 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The predicted growth during the forecast period can be linked to eco-friendly manufacturing processes, production of specialty glass, escalated glass recycling, expansion of global infrastructure, and a surging demand for flat glass. Key trends expected during this period encompass advanced combustion technologies, the advent of cryogenic cooling solutions, systems for gas control and monitoring, the application of intelligent technologies in gas delivery systems, and partnering with glass manufacturers.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market?

The use of glass in the construction industry is on the rise, fueling the expansion of the industrial gases-glass market. This sector encompasses all activities related to the building, restoring, remodelling, and preservation of infrastructure. Glass is being utilized for insulation purposes, as a structural element, as an external glazing material, and a cladding material in the construction field. The key advantages of using glass in construction include the ability to transmit up to 80% of natural light and provide sound and thermal insulation. For example, the Office for National Statistics, a government department in the UK, reported in February 2023 that the annual construction output in the UK for 2022 had increased by 5.6% from 2021. This followed an extraordinary growth of 12.8% in 2021. Consequently, the growing usage of glass in the construction industry is propelling the industrial gases-glass market growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Industry?

Major players in the Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Saint-Gobain

• The Linde Group

• Linde Gas Korea Ltd.

• Air Liquide SA

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• Showa Denko K.K.

• Osaka Sanso Co. Ltd.

• Air Water Inc.

• Tokai Gas Co. Ltd.

• CRYOTECH Anlagenbau GMBH

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market In The Globe?

The growth of technology is a significant trend being observed in the industrial gases-glass market. Key market participants are primarily focusing on the development of advanced technologies for the industrial gas-glass sector. For example, in May 2022, SCHOTT, an American glass manufacturing firm, invented a method to produce environmentally-friendly glass using hydrogen. Their primary focus is on hydrogen-based electrification and green electricity. Electricity generated from renewable sources is vital to both these strategies.

What Segments Are Covered In The Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market Report?

The industrial gases-glass industrymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hydrogen, Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon, Acetylene

2) By Function: Forming and Melting, Atmospheric Control, Finishing Or Polishing

3) By Transportation Mode: Cylinder And Packaged Gas Distribution, Merchant Liquid Distribution, Tonnage Distribution

4) By Application: Container Glass, Float Glass, Fiber Glass, Specialty Glass

Subsegments:

1) By Hydrogen: Gaseous Hydrogen, Liquid Hydrogen

2) By Oxygen: Gaseous Oxygen, Liquid Oxygen

3) By Nitrogen: Gaseous Nitrogen, Liquid Nitrogen

4) By Argon: Gaseous Argon, Liquid Argon

5) By Acetylene: Gaseous Acetylene, Liquid Acetylene

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Industrial Gases-Glass Industry Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for industrial gases in the glass industry. Anticipations predict the Asia-Pacific region will experience the swiftest growth in the coming years. The global market report for the industrial gases-glass industry includes regions such as the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

