ASRS For Garments On Hangers Market CAGR to be at 7.5% from 2025 to 2029 | $2.74 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's ASRS For Garments On Hangers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The ASRS For Garments On Hangers Market?

In recent times, there has been a substantial increase in the scale of the 'asrs for garments on hangers' market. The market is projected to expand from a value of $1.9 billion in 2024 to approximately $2.05 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.9%. This growth during the historical period is largely due to the rise of both retail and e-commerce sectors, increased environmental consciousness, the necessity for customized storage solutions, a greater focus on effective space utilization and organization in warehouses, and escalating labor costs.

The market size of the ASRS for garments on hangers has witnessed a robust increase in recent times. It is projected to expand from $1.9 billion in 2024 to $2.05 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth observed in the historical period can be credited to factors such as the surge of retail and online commerce, heightened environmental consciousness, the requirement for personalized storage solutions, the growing significance of effective space use and organization in warehouses, along with increasing labor costs.

Download a free sample of the asrs for garments on hangers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14256&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global ASRS For Garments On Hangers Market?

The expanding e-commerce sector is projected to fuel the ASRS growth for the garments-on-hangers market in the future. This industry, consisting of the online trade of goods and services via the Internet, is persistently growing due to advancements in internet access, convenience, and changing consumer preferences leaning towards online shopping. ASRS for garments on hangers significantly optimizes inventory management and improves efficiency in e-commerce warehouses by facilitating quicker and more accurate processing of clothing orders. For example, the International Trade Administration, a U.S Department of Commerce, reported in November 2023 that the worldwide B2C e-commerce revenue is projected to expand to $5.5 trillion by 2027, growing consistently at a compound annual growth rate of 14.4%. Furthermore, the gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2023 rose to $24,453 billion from $21,019 billion in 2022. Hence, the burgeoning e-commerce industry is catalyzing the growth of ASRS for the garments-on-hangers market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The ASRS For Garments On Hangers Market?

Major players in the ASRS For Garments On Hangers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Dematic Corporation

• Daifuku Co. Ltd.

• Vanderlande Industries Holding B.V.

• KNAPP AG

• Mainetti

• Mecalux S.A.

• TGW Logistics Group GmbH

• Bastian Solutions Inc.

• Vecna Robotics Inc.

• Kardex AG

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The ASRS For Garments On Hangers Industry?

Leading businesses in the ASRS for garments on hangers market are prioritizing innovative advancements, including automated hangers to boost effectiveness and cut expenses. Sustainability and IoT incorporation are also being stressed to maximize operational processes and elevate inventory control. Automated hangers, which apply technology to facilitate the storage and retrieval of garments using conveyors or robots, improve organization while lowering labor charges, especially in areas like laundry and dry cleaning services. An instance of this is the Automated Hanger System (AHS), released by RT Knits Ltd., a textile company based in Mauritius, in November 2023. The AHS augments efficiency and mitigates labor expenses by automating garment handling across the entire production phase. It enhances workflow, quality assurance, and ecological sustainability, thus refining operations in the garment production sector.

What Segments Are Covered In The ASRS For Garments On Hangers Market Report?

The asrs for garments on hangers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Garment Rail System, Garment Conveyor, Garment Property Storage, Other Types

2) By Load: Unit Load, Mid Load, Vertical Lift Module (VLM), Carousel, Mini Load

3) By Application: Warehousing And Logistics, Retail Third-Party Logistic (3PL), Hotels, Hospitals And Institutes, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Garment Rail System: Overhead Rail Systems, Vertical Rail Systems

2) By Garment Conveyor: Automated Conveyor Belts, Shuttle Conveyors

3) By Garment Property Storage: Hanging Storage Systems, Modular Storage Units

4) By Other Types: Mobile Racking Systems, Vertical Lift Modules (VLM), Custom Automated Solutions

View the full asrs for garments on hangers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asrs-for-garments-on-hangers-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global ASRS For Garments On Hangers Market?

In 2024, North America had the largest market share in the ASRS for garments on hangers industry, and its growth projections are included in the report. The 2025 Global Market Report for ASRS for garments on hangers includes data from other regions as well such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global ASRS For Garments On Hangers Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Motor Home Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-home-global-market-report

Light Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/light-commercial-vehicle-global-market-report

Electric Cars Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-cars-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.