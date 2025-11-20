Food Grade Gases Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Food Grade Gases Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Food Grade Gases Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the market size for food grade gases has been gradually expanding. It is forecasted to increase from $8.35 billion in 2024 to $8.72 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. Factors such as environmental awareness and sustainability, globalization of food commerce, a surge in demand for ready-to-eat meals, and the adoption of modified atmosphere packaging (map) have contributed to the observed growth in the historical period.

The market size of food-grade gases is predicted to witness substantial expansion in the coming years, reaching an estimated $11.67 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 7.6%. The growth during the forecast period is attributable to factors such as a rising demand for packaged foods, the growth of the convenience food sector, emphasis on food safety and quality, the expansion of the beverage industry, and globalization and international trade. Key trends projected for the forecast period incorporate sustainable and environmentally friendly practices, regulatory adherence, modified atmospheric storage (MAS), applications of freezing and cooling, carbonation in beverages, as well as assurance of quality and safety.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Food Grade Gases Market Landscape?

As consumer interest in frozen and chilled food items grows, it's predicted that the demand for food-grade gases will follow suit. These types of food products undergo quick freezing for preservation and are kept in the freezer until consumption. Food-grade gases play a crucial role in the packaging process of these items, protecting them from spoilage and maintaining their freshness. Consequently, a rise in the demand for frozen and chilled food products is projected to stimulate the growth of the market. For example, the American Frozen Food Institute, a trade organization based in the US, reported in January 2023 that sales in the frozen food sector increased from $66.5 billion in 2021 to $72.2 billion in 2022, highlighting an 8.6% growth. As such, the growing consumer appetite for frozen and chilled food products is fueling the food-grade gases market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Food Grade Gases Market?

Major players in the Food Grade Gases include:

• Linde Group & Praxair Inc.

• Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

• Air Liquide SA

• The Messer Group GmbH

• Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

• Coregas Pty Ltd.

• PT Aneka Gas Industri TBK

• Massy Group Inc.

• Air Water Inc.

• Sol Group S.p.A.

What Are The Top Trends In The Food Grade Gases Industry?

Leading businesses in the food grade gases market are concentrating on crafting innovative products like the gas infusion system. This process consists of dissolving and distributing a gas into a liquid or solution. For example, the U.S.-based water technology firm, Xylem launched a new gas infusion system called Flojet N-Fuser in November 2023. The Flojet N-Fuser provides a unique, very compact system that is easily adjustable to meet consumer needs. It is simple to install, doesn't need a specific valve to set the infusion level, and is easy to operate, clean, and upkeep. The Flojet N-Fuser is devised for infusing CO2 and nitrogen, giving operators the ability to create different levels of carbonation or nitro-foam with various liquids, including dairy products.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Food Grade Gases Market

The food grade gasesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Carbon Di Oxide, Nitrogen, Oxygen, Sulfur Dioxide, Other Types

2) By Application: Freezing And Chilling, Packaging, Carbonation, Other Applications

3) By End Use: Dairy And Frozen, Fish And Sea Food, Meat, Beverages, Fruit And Vegetables, Bakery And Confectionery, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Carbon Dioxide: Liquid Carbon Dioxide, Gas Carbon Dioxide

2) By Nitrogen: Liquid Nitrogen, Gas Nitrogen

3) By Oxygen: Liquid Oxygen, Gas Oxygen

4) By Sulfur Dioxide: Food-Grade Sulfur Dioxide

5) By Other Types: Argon, Acetylene, Hydrogen, Mixed Gases

Food Grade Gases Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led in the market share for food grade gases. Its growth is predicted to continue. The report includes data for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

