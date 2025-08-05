The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Gelatin Market to Expand at a 7.3% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $4.39 Billion

It will grow to $4.4 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Gelatin Market Worth?

In recent times, the gelatin market has seen robust growth. Market size is expected to expand from $3.08 billion in 2024 to $3.31 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The historical growth of the market is accredited to the standard use of gelatin in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic sectors, alongside a surge in demand for gelatin as a gelling agent and stabilizer. Additionally, increased awareness of the health benefits and nutritional value of gelatin, growth of the confectionery and bakery sectors, and its pharmaceutical applications in the production of capsules, coatings, and formulations have also contributed to this growth.

In the upcoming years, the gelatin market is predicted to experience robust growth, expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The forecasted growth is due to factors such as the increased use of gelatin in clean label and natural ingredient formulations, a focus on eco-friendly sourcing and production of gelatin, advancements in gelatin-based biodegradable packaging, a high demand for gelatin in sports nutrition and joint health supplements, as well as the expanding uses of gelatin in 3D printing and tissue engineering. Some of the significant trends forecasted for this period consist of halal and kosher certified gelatin, collagen peptide and beauty supplement products, functional gummy and supplement goods, vegan and plant-derived gelatin alternatives, and the use of gelatin in microencapsulation.

What Are The Factors Driving The Gelatin Market?

The growth trajectory of the gelatin market is predicted to ascend due to the increasing use of gelatin in photography. This essential component serves as the binding element on photographic mediums, facilitating the essential chemical responses during the processing of photographic tools. The thriving sector of photography, indicated by its rising demand, fuels the gelatin industry's expansion. For example, data from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics forecasts a 4% growth in photographer employment from 2022 to 2032. In addition, an estimated 13,900 new roles are expected to emerge in the photography industry annually. This growing interest and involvement in photography act as significant propellers for the gelatin market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Gelatin Market?

Major players in the Gelatin Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Darling Ingredients Inc.

• Trobas Gelatine BV

• Junca Gelatines SL

• Tessenderlo Group

• Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.

• Lapi Gelatine

• Rousselot

• Gelita AG

• Sterling Gelatin

• Norland Products Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Gelatin Sector?

Advancements in technology are becoming increasingly prevalent within the gelatin market. The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) has opened up various avenues for the use of gelatin. AI is used to emulate the sense of smell, a concept showcased in the intelligent gelatin developed by the Biomolecular Engineering Lab at the UCIBIO in Lisbon Nova School of Science and Technology (FCT-NOVA), under Cecilia's leadership. This innovative material, formed for artificial olfaction, is a soft, smart gas-detection device that replicates human odor perception. Artificial olfaction involves the binding of volatile compounds, which constitute odors, to specific olfactory proteins in our nose. This union triggers the sending of electrical signals to the brain, leading to pattern recognition and odor detection. The infusion of this technology in the sector could find uses in fields like clinical diagnostics, soft bioelectronics, wearable tech, and robotics.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Gelatin Market Share?

The gelatinmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Raw Material: Pig Skin, Bovine Hides, Cattle Bones

2) By Function: Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling Agent

3) By Application: Food and Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Photography, Other applications

Subsegments:

1) By Pig Skin: Type A Gelatin, Type B Gelatin

2) By Bovine Hides: Type A Gelatin, Type B Gelatin

3) By Cattle Bones: Type A Gelatin, Type B Gelatin

What Are The Regional Trends In The Gelatin Market?

In 2024, Europe led the global gelatin market and is projected to maintain the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The Gelatin Global Market Report 2025 covers all following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

