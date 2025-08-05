Infant Formula Ingredients Market to Exceed US $35.46 Billion by 2029, with 8.7% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Infant Formula Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Infant Formula Ingredients Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for infant formula ingredients has seen a significant surge of late. The increase from $23.41 billion in 2024 to $25.32 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%, reflects this trend. Factors such as enhanced awareness about infant health and nutrition, global population growth and birth rates, and growing urbanization and hectic lifestyles of parents contribute to this rise. Furthermore, the expansion and improved accessibility of distribution channels for infant nutrition and the establishment of regulatory standards and guidelines for the production of infant formula also promoted this growth.

In the approaching years, the infant formula ingredients market is anticipated to experience robust growth. The market is predicted to reach ""$35.46 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The expansion during the forecast period can be tied to several factors including the demand for organic and clean label infant formula ingredients, the growth of e-commerce platforms selling infant nutrition products, increased disposable income allowing the affordability of high-end formulas, the adoption of plant-based and alternative protein sources, the appearance of emerging markets, and the expanding middle-class populace. Key trends to watch during this period in the market are human milk oligosaccharides (hmos), probiotics and prebiotics for gut health, non-genetically modified and organic ingredients, omega-3 fatty acids (dha and epa), and the development of personalized and customized formulas.

Download a free sample of the infant formula ingredients market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6873&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Infant Formula Ingredients Market?

The increasing attention towards neonatal health and nourishment is foreseen to propel the infant formula ingredient market. This surge in interest is a result of an effort to minimize toddler fatality rates, disease prevalences, and to enhance consistent physical and mental development. The escalating interest in toddler health and nourishment is hence generating a significant need for infant formula ingredients. These ingredients serve as efficient substitutes for breast milk, furnishing infants with ample nutrition. During early childhood, optimal nutrition via infant formula ingredients aids in full children's development, health, and growth, and boosts heathy progression and cognitive development in neonates. Additionally, these ingredients help decrease the likelihood of obesity and later life non-communicable diseases (NCDs). For example, as per the World Health Organization's (WHO) key facts, malnutrition is expected to link with 2.7 million children's death annually, constituting 45% of all child deaths. More than 820,000 lives of children under the age of 5 could be saved yearly if all newborns up to 23 months are breastfed adequately. Few children have access to nutritionally ample and safe supplementary food. Many nations report that less than a quarter of infants aged 6–23 months meet the standards of a diverse and frequency-proper diet. This means neonatal health and nourishment are gaining attention. To attend to this, the WHO is helping countries implement and monitor the 'comprehensive implementation plan on maternal, infant and young child nutrition'. Thus, the increasing awareness of neonatal health and nourishment is forecasted to push forward the infant formula ingredient market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Infant Formula Ingredients Market?

Major players in the Infant Formula Ingredients Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Arla Foods AMBA

• Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

• Royal FrieslandCampina NV

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH

• AAK AB

• Carbery Food Ingredients Limited

• Kerry Group plc

• BASF SE

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

What Are The Top Trends In The Infant Formula Ingredients Industry?

The growing popularity of organic infant formula is emerging as a notable trend in the infant formula ingredients market. This formula is non-GMO (non-genetically modified), derived from grass-fed cows, and devoid of artificial growth hormones or antibiotics. Its popularity is on the rise due to numerous advantages, such as minimal or no health complications. A sector of consumers who prioritize health tend to favor organic products over conventional offerings because of concerns over their highly processed nature, artificial components, and potential effects on infant hormones and growth. To capitalize on this trend, key players are launching organic infant formulas to bolster their market foothold. Bunge Loders Croklaan, the plant-based lipids division of US-based company Bunge in the Netherlands, launched Betapol Organic, the first certified organic OPO (Oleic-Palmitic-Oleic or SN-2 palmitate) in the Chinese and European markets. This ingredient for organic infant formula, a natural component of human breast milk, is known to enhance bone mineral density, positively impacts healthy gut bacteria, elevates energy intake, alleviates constipation, bolsters fine motor skills, reduces crying, and improves sleep quality.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Infant Formula Ingredients Market Segments

The infant formula ingredientsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Ingredients Type: Carbohydrates, Oil And Fats, Protein, Vitamin, Minerals, Prebiotics

2) By Form: Powder, Liquid, Semi Liquid

3) By Application: Growing Milk, Standard Infant, Follow On Formula, Specialty Formula

Subsegments:

1) By Carbohydrates: Lactose, Maltodextrin, Starch

2) By Oil and Fats: Vegetable Oils, Fish Oils, Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTs)

3) By Protein: Whey Protein, Casein Protein, Soy Protein

4) By Vitamins: Fat-Soluble Vitamins (A, D, E, K), Water-Soluble Vitamins (B-complex, C)

5) By Minerals: Calcium, Iron, Zinc, Phosphorus,

6) By Prebiotics: Oligosaccharides, Inulin.

View the full infant formula ingredients market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/infant-formula-ingredients-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Infant Formula Ingredients Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the global market for infant formula ingredients. The market report for 2025 projects that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth. The report provides coverage for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/probiotics-dietary-supplements-global-market-report

Dairy Ingredients Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dairy-ingredients-global-market-report

Lactose Free Infant Formula Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lactose-free-infant-formula-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.