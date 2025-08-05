Aircraft Evacuation Market Set to Reach $2.18 Billion by 2029

Aircraft Evacuation Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Evacuation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Aircraft Evacuation Market Through 2025?

There has been marked growth in the aircraft evacuation market size in the past few years. The anticipated growth will move it from $1.66 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.75 billion in 2025, which indicates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This growth through the historical period can be linked to factors such as rigorous safety regulations, a rise in air travel, an emphasis on passenger safety, competitiveness in the airline industry, and worldwide airline collaborations.

The market size of aircraft evacuation is projected to experience significant growth in the forthcoming years, reaching $2.18 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The escalation during this forecast period is credited to the increase in air passenger traffic, advancements in evacuation systems, regulatory focus on evacuation criteria, attention to accessibility, and joint global efforts towards safety precautions. Dominant trends in this predicted period involve advancements in evacuation systems, the employment of intelligent technologies, emphasis on designs that are lightweight and compact, improved training simulators, and the integration of evacuation technologies into aircraft designs.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Aircraft Evacuation Market?

The rise in the number of air passengers is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the aircraft evacuation market in the future. In the context of aircraft transportation, air passenger traffic pertains to individuals or businesses mainly involved in transporting people interstate. This traffic contributes to the aircraft evacuation market as evacuation tools and procedures safeguard passenger lives during flights. For example, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Canada-based entity that encourages airline activities and participates in defining industry policies and standards, projected in March 2022 that there would be 4 billion air passengers worldwide by 2024. This represents a surge of 47% compared to 2021 and an 83% increase from 2022. Thus, the escalating air passenger traffic significantly propels the advancement of the aircraft evacuation market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Aircraft Evacuation Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Evacuation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• EAM Worldwide

• Martin-Baker Aircraft Co Ltd.

• Trelleborg AB

• GKN Aerospace Services Limited

• Cobham Limited

• Dart Aerospace

• Survival Equipment Services Ltd.

• Zodiac Aerospace SA

• United Technologies Corporation Pratt & Whitney division

• NPP Zvezda

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Aircraft Evacuation Market In The Future?

Top firms in the aircraft evacuation market are advancing passenger safety and emergency response capacities by creating innovative methods such as ongoing medical monitoring. This involves continuous health tracking by medical professionals, enabling quality supervision, effective treatment, and compliance with care guidelines to protect patient wellbeing. For example, in May 2024, Global Helicopter Services, a German helicopter service provider, initiated its Forward Air Evacuation Services in Benin, fulfilling a new contract with the European Defense Agency (EDA). This round-the-clock service uses two Beech 1900D aircraft, capable of carrying two patients on stretchers and six seated passengers, under constant medical surveillance. By joining forces with Sahel Aviation Services and Iqarus Medical, GHS is committed to delivering safe and efficient evacuation solutions that meet mission demands, signifying a key advancement in its service provisions.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Aircraft Evacuation Market

The aircraft evacuation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Equipment Type: Life Vest, Evacuation Slide And Raft, Ejection Seat, Emergency Floatation

2) By Fit: Line Fit, Retrofit

3) By Aircraft Type: Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Business Jet, Regional Transport Aircraft, Fighter Jet, Helicopter

Subsegments:

1) By Life Vest: Infant Life Vest, Adult Life Vest, Hybrid Life Vest

2) By Evacuation Slide And Raft: Single Lane Slide, Dual Lane Slide, Slide Raft, Inflatable Life Raft

3) By Ejection Seat: Fighter Aircraft Ejection Seat, Helicopter Ejection Seat, Trainer Aircraft Ejection Seat

4) By Emergency Floatation: Helicopter Floatation System, Aircraft Floatation System

Global Aircraft Evacuation Market - Regional Insights

For the year highlighted in the Aircraft Evacuation Global Market Report 2025, North America had the most significant share. It included regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

