Wheel It Forward Named Recipient of Prestigious Aging Achievement Award From USAging

Wheel It Forward wins USAging Achievement Award for its free medical equipment lending library serving older adults and caregivers in Connecticut.

This award inspires us to continue expanding access to free, high-quality medical equipment for everyone who needs it.” — Elliot Sloyer

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wheel It Forward is thrilled to announce that it has received a USAging 2025 Aging Achievement Award, one of the highest honors presented by USAging to its members. Wheel It Forward, a new kind of library lending durable medical equipment at no cost, was among 26 local aging programs to receive Achievement honors during USAging’s 50th Annual Conference and Tradeshow, held July 20–23 in Chicago, IL. An additional 15 agencies received Innovations Awards.The 2025 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards, supported by Caregiving.com and Cumulus Care, recognize USAging’s Area Agency on Aging and Title VI Native American Aging Program members who have found new and innovative ways to support older adults, people with disabilities, and caregivers as they live in their homes and communities.“At USAging, we are proud to celebrate the exceptional accomplishments of the 2025 Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards recipients—especially as we mark the 50th anniversary of USAging and our Annual Conference and Tradeshow,” said USAging CEO Sandy Markwood. “These award-winning programs exemplify the creativity, dedication, and impact that define our Aging Network. They are not only improving the lives of older adults and caregivers today, but also shaping a stronger, more supportive future for aging in every community across the country.”“We are honored to receive this national recognition from USAging,” said Elliot Sloyer, founder of Wheel It Forward. “This award affirms the power of community-based solutions like Wheel It Forward to bring dignity, independence, and practical support to older adults and caregivers. It inspires us to continue expanding access to free, high-quality medical equipment for everyone who needs it.”Wheel It Forward is a not-for-profit library for durable medical equipment (DME), assistive technology, and related products. The library has locations in Stamford and Bridgeport where anyone can easily borrow or donate DME at no cost.The 2025 USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards honored traditional and new strategies in a range of categories, including advocacy, agency operations, caregiving, economic security, elder abuse prevention, healthy aging, home and community-based services, intergenerational programs, nutrition, social engagement, technology, and workforce development and volunteerism.All winners are highlighted in the USAging Aging Innovations & Achievement Awards Showcase

