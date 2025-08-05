The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Comprehensive Report on the Aminophenol Market: Opportunities and Challenges

It will grow to $2.41 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Aminophenol Market Through 2025?

The market for aminophenol has witnessed a consistent expansion in the past few years. An increase from $1.98 billion in 2024 to $2.05 billion in 2025 is anticipated, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The previous period's growth can largely be attributed to factors such as enhanced security needs, tougher regulatory expectations, a worldwide surge in air travel, emphasis on passenger experience, and the emergence of new threats.

The aminophenol market is set to experience consistent expansion in the coming years, increasing to a projected $2.41 billion by 2029 at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth during the forecast period is anticipated to result from a surge in air travel, incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI), usage of touch-free screening options, evolving global security threats, and the implementation of automated screening systems. Some key trends expected during this period are a move towards touchless and biometric technologies, regulatory focus on modern technologies, public-private collaborations, improved privacy, and non-invasive technologies, security solution collaborations, and advancements in detection technology.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Aminophenol Market?

The surge in industrialization is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the aminophenol market in the future. Industrialization involves the transformation of a region's or country's economy from agriculture-focused to manufacturing-oriented. Factors contributing to the boom in industrialization include technological progression, enhancement in global supply chain effectiveness, consumer demand driven by urbanization, and favorable governmental policies. Aminophenol plays a crucial role in various industries as an intermediate in the production of dyes, pharmaceuticals, and rubber antioxidants, thereby being indispensable for multiple manufacturing procedures. For example, a report released by Statistics Canada, a Canadian governmental agency, in July 2023 revealed that about 19.5% of companies in the manufacturing sector planned to broaden their existing operation or organizational site within the forthcoming year, which is over twice the amount seen in the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector (8.2%) and nearly thrice the overall business average (6.7%). Around 9.0% of manufacturing enterprises aimed to extend to other locations within the same province, a percentage similar to those in administrative support, waste management, and remediation services (9.1%). Furthermore, over 5.5% of manufacturing firms had international expansion plans, a goal echoed by 5.3% of companies in arts, entertainment, and recreation, and 4.5% in wholesale trade. Hence, the swift acceleration in industrialization is predicted to fuel the demand for the aminophenol market.

Which Players Dominate The Aminophenol Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Aminophenol Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Merck & Co.

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

• Jiangsu Glory Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Daicel Corporation

• Aarti Industries Limited

• Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

• Par Industries LLC

• Ascent Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Chemstar Enterprises Company

What Are The Future Trends Of The Aminophenol Market?

Major players in the aminophenol sector are intensifying their emphasis on manufacturing and product ingenuity like para-aminophenol (PAP) to maintain their dominance. Para-aminophenol (PAP) is an organic compound with a molecular composition of C6H7NO. For example, in June 2022, Sadhana Nitro Chem Limited, a chemical firm based in India, successfully initiated production in its first para-aminophenol (PAP) facility. This facility is globally the second of its kind and it manufactures para-aminophenol via a hydrogen-based catalytic reduction process of nitrobenzene. The company has launched a product based on aminophenol in India's pharmaceutical industry.

Global Aminophenol Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The aminophenolmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: M-Aminophenol, P-Aminophenol, O-Aminophenol

2) By Form: Solid, Liquid, Other Forms

3) By Applications: Synthesis Precursors, Dye Intermediate, Fluorescent, Other Applications

4) By End-Use Industries: Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Cosmetics, Other Industries

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Aminophenol Market?

In the 2025 Aminophenol Global Market Report, North America held the dominant position in the year 2024. However, it is projected that the Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the predicted period. For reference, the report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

