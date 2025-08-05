The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Alkyd Resin Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

It will grow to $34.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Alkyd Resin Market?

In the past few years, there has been a robust growth in the size of the alkyd resin market. The market valuation is predicted to escalate from $24.87 billion in 2024 to approx $26.41 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.2%. The remarkable growth observed during the historic period is mainly due to the industrialization of manufacturing procedures, the surge in the construction sector, developments in solvent-based coverings, escalating cognizance of product durability, and an upward trend in consumer inclination towards premium finishes.

Expectations are high for the alkyd resin market to experience robust growth in coming years. Projected to expand to $34.94 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%, the market's growth during the forecast period can be largely attributed to factors such as amplified demand for eco-friendly coatings, burgeoning development in construction and automotive sectors, heightened awareness around environmental laws, and the widening of the furniture and woodworking industries. The forecast period also sees certain key trends gaining momentum like gravitating towards sustainable raw materials, breakthroughs in enhanced performance formulations, a paradigm shift towards low-emission products, increased demand for decorative and protective coatings, and intelligent coatings with advanced features.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Alkyd Resin Market?

The increasing expansion of the automotive industry is anticipated to boost the development of the alkyd resin market. This industry encapsulates the processes involved in the conception, manufacture, and sale of motor vehicles, including cars, trucks, and motorcycles. The growth of this industry is attributed to the escalating demand for electric vehicles (EVs), spurred by consumers transitioning towards environmentally-friendly transport options, backed by governmental incentives. Alkyd resins are indispensable within this industry due to their exemplary durability and high-shine finish, supplying vehicles with prolonged protection and a visually attractive exterior. For example, in the first half of 2023, British car production reportedly rose by 11.7%, hitting 450,168 units, as per the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, a trade body based in the UK. Additionally, hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) saw a surge of 71.6% to a historical high of 170,231 units in June of that year, reflecting the fifth month in a row of growth. Consequently, the burgeoning automotive industry is propelling the progression of the alkyd resin market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Alkyd Resin Market?

Major players in the Alkyd Resin Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Umicore Cobalt and Specialty Materials

• Covestro AG

• Solvay Group

• Arkema SA

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Nippon Paint Co Ltd.

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Huntsman Corporation

• DIC Corporation

• Polynt SpA

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Alkyd Resin Industry?

Key players in the alkyd resin industry are concentrating on creating innovative solutions like bio-based alkyd resins to improve product quality and reduce environmental harm. Bio-based alkyd resins, derived from renewable plant resources, serve as a sustainable substitute to orthodox petroleum-based resins while maintaining similar performance specifications. For instance, Groupe Berkem, a chemical manufacturing firm based in France, introduced a 100% bio-based alkyd resin range in March 2023, targeting the construction paints market. Manufactured by its subsidiary Lixol, these ground-breaking resins are derived completely from renewable raw materials such as vegetable oils and bio-based solvents, effectively eradicating petroleum-derived elements. The unique formulation is designed to phase out petroleum-based materials, addressing environmental issues linked to conventional chemical products. These new resins promise to deliver performance standards on par with traditional alkyds, including durability, efficient drying, hardness longevity, and resistance to aging.

What Segments Are Covered In The Alkyd Resin Market Report?

The alkyd resinmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Oil Based, Modified, Water Reducible, Other Types

2) By Resin Type: Non Drying Alkyd Resins, Drying Alkyd Resins, Semi Drying Alkyd Resins

3) By Formulation Type: High Solids Alkyds, Waterborne Alkyds, Modifying Alkyds, Solvent Borne Coatings, Powder Coatings, Other Formulation Types

4) By Application: Coil Coatings, Electrical Insulating Enamels, Maintenance Paint, Automotive Refinishing Primers, Exterior Trim Paints, Packaging, Drum And Metal Container Coating, Other Applications

5) By End Use: Automotive Industry, Architecture Industry, Marine Industry, Food And Beverage Industry, Appliances, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Oil Based: Short Oil Alkyds, Medium Oil Alkyds, Long Oil Alkyds

2) By Modified: Soybean Oil Modified Alkyds, Linseed Oil Modified Alkyds, Unsaturated Polyester Modified Alkyds

3) By Water Reducible: Waterborne Alkyd Resins, Water-Dispersible Alkyds

4) By Other Types: High Solids Alkyds, Reactive Alkyds

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Alkyd Resin Market?

In the 2025 Alkyd Resin Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific held the largest share and is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth. The report includes data from various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

