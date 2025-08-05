Aircraft Computers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

Aircraft Computers Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Computers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Aircraft Computers Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, there has been a robust expansion in the aircraft computers market size. It is anticipated that the market will escalate from $6.09 billion in 2024 to $6.43 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This upward trend in the historic period is due to factors such as the development of avionics, safety regulations, the emergence of digital cockpits, a rise in automation, and military applications.

Expectations are high for significant expansion in the aircraft computers market in the impending years. A projection shows it scaling up to $8.13 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 6.1%. Advanced requirements in avionics, additions of artificial intelligence and machine learning, amplified connectivity necessities, developments in autonomous flights, and cyber protection initiatives all contribute to the foreseen growth. Key trends to watch in this growth span include alignment with eco-friendly initiatives, adoption of adaptive and self-regulating systems, enhancements in efficiency and performance, uptake of edge computing, and the ascent of artificial intelligence.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Aircraft Computers Market?

The anticipated rise in air traffic is set to drive the expansion of the aircraft computers market. Air traffic, defined as the movement and operation of aircraft both mid-air and on airport premises, does not cover loading ramps or parking spaces. Aircraft computers play a pivotal role in handling aircraft traffic by processing large amounts of data. This demands the need for more sophisticated flight control and communication systems in the air traffic control system, which operate on the basis of aircraft computers. The increase in tourism activities has also contributed to the rise in air traffic. For example, the International Air Transport Association, a global trade association for airlines based in Canada, reported in April 2023 that total air traffic saw a 55.5% rise, while domestic traffic saw a 25.2% surge compared to the preceding year. Moreover, international traffic saw an enormous growth of 89.7% compared to February 2022. Consequently, the expanding air traffic is fueling the growth of the aircraft computers market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aircraft Computers Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Computers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BAE Systems plc

• Cobham plc

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Rockwell Collins- RTX Corporation

• Saab AB

• Safran S.A.

• Thales Group

• TransDigm Group

• Garmin Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Aircraft Computers Market?

Leading corporations in the aircraft computer market are pioneering technological advancements, like digital predictive maintenance, to boost operational efficacy, shrink maintenance expenses, enhance safety measures, and encourage the proactive management of aircraft systems. This ultimately results in more dependable and efficient aviation processes. Digital predictive maintenance employs data analytics and real-time monitoring to predict equipment breakdowns, allowing for scheduled maintenance and thus increasing reliability while reducing downtime periods. For instance, in June 2023, Embraer S.A., an aerospace company based in Brazil, introduced the next version of the AHEAD tool for commercial aviation. This updated tool bolsters digital predictive maintenance for E-Jet fleets by scrutinizing data from different aircraft systems to detect possible complications beforehand. It introduces 12 new reliability trends and utilizes machine learning for upgraded monitoring capabilities. Presently, the AHEAD tool operates on over 1,250 Embraer commercial aircraft, optimizing maintenance timetables and shrinking downtimes.

How Is The Aircraft Computers Market Segmented?

The aircraft computers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Flight Controls, Flight Management Computers, Engine Controls, Utility Control, Mission Controls

2) By Platform Type: Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft, UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles)

3) By Component Type: Hardware, Software

4) By End-User Type: OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Flight Controls: Primary Flight Control Computers, Secondary Flight Control Computers

2) By Flight Management Computers: Flight Planning Systems, Performance Management Systems

3) By Engine Controls: Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC), Engine Monitoring Systems

4) By Utility Control: Environmental Control Systems, Power Distribution Systems

5) By Mission Controls: Avionics Mission Computers, Sensor Management Systems

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Aircraft Computers Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for aircraft computers. The growth projection for this region remains robust. The Aircraft Computers Global Market Report 2025 includes an analysis of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

