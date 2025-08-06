Metro Detroit's Armor Tough Coatings Revolutionizes Industry with 10-Year Transferable Floor Coating Warranty

Armor Tough Logo Epoxy Warranty Epoxy Floor Coating by Armor Tough Coatings

Armor Tough Coatings launches industry-first 10-year transferable warranty for garage floor coatings, backed by AM Best A+ rated insurance carrier

This warranty program is a natural extension of our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction” — Joe Elmore

METRO DETROIT , MI, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armor Tough Coatings, a leading Metro Detroit painting and coating services provider founded by Joe Elmore, announces the launch of an unprecedented 10-year transferable warranty program for their Binary Pro V Floor Protection system. This innovative warranty program marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution since its founding in White Lake, Michigan in 2014."As someone who started this company as a one-man operation, I understand the importance of protecting our customers' investments," says Joe Elmore, founder and owner of Armor Tough Coatings. "This new warranty program represents our commitment to excellence and confidence in our floor coating system. It's backed by an AM Best A+ rated insurance carrier, providing our customers with unmatched peace of mind."To showcase this innovative warranty program, Armor Tough Coatings has created a comprehensive digital presentation detailing the warranty features and protection process, available at https://assets.binary-sg.com/flip-book/802010/1879546 . This detailed resource outlines the four-stage Binary Pro V Floor Protection system, which begins with professional surface preparation meeting CSP 3+ standards, followed by a 95% high-solids epoxy base coat incorporating advanced moisture vapor barrier technology. The system is completed with decorative flaking and a state-of-the-art polyaspartic topcoat, delivering unprecedented durability and protection.What sets this warranty apart is its comprehensive coverage and transferability - a pioneering feature in the industry. The warranty protects against delamination, peeling, and flaking caused by manufacturer defects for up to 1,000 square feet of garage flooring. Most significantly, if a homeowner sells their property, the warranty protection transfers to the new owner, adding substantial value to the home sale."Since our early days in White Lake, through our expansion to Grand Blanc, and now at our current home base in Burton, we've consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible in our industry," Elmore explains. "This warranty program is a natural extension of our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."The Binary Pro V Floor Protection system has been specifically engineered to withstand the challenging conditions common in garage environments. The system provides superior resistance to:Hot tire pickup and chemical exposureUV radiation and yellowingImpact and abrasion damageMoisture vapor emission up to eight poundsCommon garage chemicals and substancesArmor Tough Coatings' journey from its humble beginnings in 2014 to its current position as an industry leader in Metro Detroit showcases the company's dedication to excellence. Their participation in community projects, including work with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Foster Care Division in 2016 and their recent community project at the PCA expo in Orlando, Florida, demonstrates their commitment to giving back to the community."Every certified master installer on our team undergoes rigorous factory training and carries $1,000,000 in general liability coverage," adds Elmore. "This ensures that every warranted floor coating system is installed to the highest professional standards, meeting our exacting specifications for long-term performance."The warranty program launch coincides with Armor Tough Coatings' continued expansion across the Metro Detroit area, where they serve communities including Bloomfield Hills, Birmingham, Novi, Rochester Hills, Troy, Farmington Hills, Auburn Hills, Royal Oak, Sterling Heights, Southfield, and Commerce Township.This warranty innovation reflects the company's core values of quality, integrity, and community service - principles that have guided Armor Tough Coatings since its inception. The company's growth from a one-man operation to a full-service coating provider exemplifies these values, with the new warranty program representing their latest step in advancing industry standards.For more information about the Binary Pro V Floor Protection system and its industry-leading warranty, property owners are encouraged to contact Armor Tough Coatings for a free consultation. The complete warranty presentation can be viewed at https://assets.binary-sg.com/flip-book/802010/1879546 About Armor Tough Coatings:Founded in 2014 by Joe Elmore, Armor Tough Coatings is a locally owned and operated painting and coating services provider based in Burton, Michigan. The company specializes in residential, commercial, and industrial coating solutions throughout Metro Detroit. Their services include interior painting, cabinet refinishing, epoxy flooring , and industrial coating solutions, all backed by comprehensive warranties and professional installation.

