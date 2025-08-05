Packaged Soup Market Size, Competitive Insight, Key Drivers and Regional Dynamics by 2027 | Registering a CAGR of 6.3%

Packaged Soup Market

Packaged Soup Market by Product Type, End User, Packaging, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Packaged soup market size was valued at $11,758.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $18,317.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027.Leading Key PLayers:The Hain Celestial GroupConAgra Inc.KETTLE CUISINE, LLCGeneral MillsB&G Foods, Inc.Campbell Soup CompanyAjinomoto Co., Inc.UnileverNestleThe Kraft Heinz CompanyDownload Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06974 Packaged soups are a convenience food that can be consumed directly or prepared in very less time. There are different kinds of packaged soups available in the market that include creamy soup, vegan soup, organic soup, regular soup and more. These soups come in different flavors such as tomato flavor, smoked corn flavor, mixed vegetables flavors and others. In addition, expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and food service has made these packaged soups are easily available to customers, which, in turn, contributes to the market growth.The demand for packaged soup is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of consumers inclining toward convenience food including packaged soup across the world. In addition, many manufacturers are introducing plant-based and organic packaged soup in the market, which is expected to boost the growth of the packaged soup market in terms of value sales during the forecast period.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/packaged-soup-market/purchase-options The global packaged soup market is segmented into product type, end user, packaging, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into dried and wet. By end user, it is divided into household sector and commercial sector. By packaging, it is segmented into bottles, canned and packets. Based on distribution channel, it is segregated into convenience stores, online store, supermarket/hypermarket, food service and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America ( U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).Moreover, vegan packaged soup is expected to be the new and extremely popular packaged soup industry trends during the forecast period. This is because many consumers are following an entirely plant-based diet owing to their awareness of the health consequences related to consumption of animal products and also due to the ethical and environmental impact of animal agriculture.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06974 Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Food Grade Gases Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-grade-gases-markethttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-grade-gases-market Asia-Pacific Packaged Food Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-packaged-food-market

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.