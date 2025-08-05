Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Through 2025?

The market size of the generative artificial intelligence (ai) chipset has experienced substantial expansion in recent times. The market is predicted to escalate from $32.2 billion in 2024 to $40.97 billion in 2025, resulting in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2%. The significant growth observed in the historic period can be credited to a range of factors such as the need for greater computational power, the rise in deep learning, increased investments in AI research, a growing demand for real-time AI processing, and a boost in consumer interest towards AI-enabled devices.

The market size for generative artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets is predicted to experience massive expansion in the next few years, reaching $107.76 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the surge in big data, GPU advancements, the rise of cloud computing, mixed precision computing support, and government-funded programs and initiatives. Key trends during this period comprise the integration of edge computing, amalgamation with FPGA and ASIC technologies, advanced cooling systems, compatibility across various platforms, and sophisticated interconnect technology.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market?

As cloud-based solutions are increasingly adopted, they are anticipated to spur the expansion of the generative artificial intelligence (AI) chipset market. Cloud-based solutions, which are internet-delivered services and resources, as opposed to those hosted on local servers or physical hardware, are gaining popularity due to their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and flexible data access from anywhere, boosting operational flexibility and decreasing infrastructure expenses for businesses. By accelerating the analysis of complex AI models, increasing data handling efficiency, and enabling high-performance computations in real-time, generative AI chipsets amplify the effectiveness of these cloud-based solutions. This, in turn, facilitates the development of more sophisticated and faster cloud services and applications. For example, a report from Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based government agency, in December 2023, stated that 42.5% of EU businesses were employing cloud computing services in 2023, primarily for email, office software, and file storage. This usage marked a 4.2 percentage point growth from 2021. Hence, the escalating utilization of cloud-based solutions is fueling the advancement of the generative AI chipset market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market?

Major players in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

• Broadcom Inc.

• Micron Technology Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) chipset industry are emphasizing on the creation of innovative solutions like superior mobile platforms, aimed at boosting the device's generative AI capabilities. A top-notch mobile platform featuring a generative AI chipset is indicative of an upscale mobile gadget equipped with state-of-the-art AI hardware, proficient in creating, optimising content and augmenting user experience. In October 2023, for example, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., an American semiconductor corporation, introduced their newest top-notch chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, conceived to amplify generative AI abilities in elite smartphones. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is crafted to back high-level generative AI applications, thereby facilitating smartphones to execute tasks, such as instantaneous voice translation, automatic content generation, and advanced photo editing directly on the gadget. This shift towards in-device processing lessens the dependency on cloud services, which results in quicker speeds and improved privacy for the users.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market

The generative artificial intelligence (ai) chipsetmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Other Types

2) By Application: Information Cognition, Traffic Prediction And Classification, Resource Management And Network Adoption, Performance Prediction And Configuration Extrapolation

3) By End-Use: Automotive, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecommunication, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Central Processing Unit (CPU): General-Purpose CPUs, Multi-Core CPUs, High-Performance CPUs, Low-Power CPUs

2) By Graphics Processing Unit (GPU): Integrated GPUs, Dedicated GPUs, High-End GPUs, Mid-Range GPUs, Low-End GPUs

3) By Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA): High-Density FPGAs, Low-Density FPGAs, High-Speed FPGAs, Low-Power FPGAs

4) By Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC): Neural Network ASICs, Digital Signal Processing ASICs, Mixed-Signal ASICs, Custom ASICs

5) By Other Types: Digital Signal Processors (DSP), System-On-Chip (SoC), Neuromorphic Chips, Quantum Chips

Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market - Regional Insights

In the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the specified year, with projected growth on the horizon. The report comprehensively covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

