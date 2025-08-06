QNA Announces Payment Security Summit in Egypt

Landmark event to spotlight payment security as a cornerstone of Egypt’s digital transformation journey.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QNA, in strategic collaboration with the PCI Security Standards Council and the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) and ISACA Cairo as Associate Partners, proudly announces the Payment Security Summit in Egypt ( #PSSEGYPT ). This high-impact event—part of the highly acclaimed Payment Security Summit series—is set to take place on 23rd September 2025 at The Westin Cairo Golf Resort & Spa, Katameya Dunes under the theme ‘Empowering Secure Transactions in the Digital Age.’Following the resounding success of previous editions in UAE, KSA, Oman, India and South Africa, PSS Egypt marks a pivotal expansion of the series. It is the first event of its kind in Egypt, uniting national and international leaders to tackle the rapidly evolving landscape of payment security in an increasingly digitized economy.Egypt’s digital payment ecosystem is experiencing unprecedented growth, powered by government-backed initiatives, a vibrant fintech landscape and internet penetration. The widespread adoption of mobile wallets, QR code payments and e-commerce platforms is reshaping how Egyptians transact daily. As the country accelerates toward a cashless economy, robust cybersecurity and payment security measures are vital to maintain consumer trust and safeguard economic progress. This makes PSS Egypt a timely and strategic forum to address emerging challenges and drive the secure evolution of Egypt’s digital financial infrastructure. The event will serve as a springboard for creating a secure, innovative, and inclusive payment infrastructure that fosters trust, innovation and economic growth.The distinguished speaker line-up for the event includes: Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Hafez, Vice-President Cybersecurity-National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority Egypt, Ahmed El Dessouky, SVP & CISO-Mashreq Bank Egypt, Ahmed Mahran, Head-Fraud Risk Management-Commercial International Bank Egypt, Shaden Al Rimaly, Head-National Payments Scheme-Egyptian Banks Company and Hisham Mohamed-Egypt Chief Information Security Officer, Emirates NBD.This summit is more than a gathering—it's a strategic initiative to shape the secure payment ecosystem of tomorrow,” said Nitin Bhatnagar, Regional Director of Middle East, India & South Asia, PCI Security Standards Council. “By uniting top-tier professionals under one roof, Payment Security Summit – Egypt 2025 promises to inspire action, drive innovation and help build stronger defences against evolving cyber threats.”The summit will dive deep into today’s most urgent security concerns—financial fraud, ransomware, identity theft, AI-driven cyberattacks, third-party risk, and shifting regulatory mandates. Simultaneously, it will open the floor to bold ideas in secure fintech, cloud-native payments, digital identity frameworks and zero-trust architecture. PSS Egypt goes beyond panel discussions—it's a launchpad for cross-sector collaboration, next-gen cybersecurity talent and visionary solutions that can safeguard the future of finance.“We are honoured to partner with the Payment Security Council on this milestone initiative.PSS Egypt is more than an event—it’s a catalyst for national progress in secure digital finance,” said Ankit Shukla, Managing Director at QNA. “It unites visionaries, innovators, regulators and researchers to shape the future of payments in Egypt and beyond.”For more details and registration, visit:

