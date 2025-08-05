Terra Firma Energy's Miners Road site in Wrexham, U.K. successfully completes first six months of commercial operation. Terra Firma Energy Limited - Building a Cleaner Tomorrow.

Terra Firma Energy Limited Announces Successful Completion of Initial 6 Months Commercial Operation at Miners Road, Wrexham, Flexible Generation Site.

Our Miners Road project in Wrexham, United Kingdom is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our exceptional partners and the strength of our shared commitment to a sustainable energy future.” — William Davies - Managing Director of Terra Firma Energy.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The significant 6-month milestone has been achieved through the collective efforts of TFE’s trusted partners. Blackstone Energy played a pivotal role in the development and delivery of the project, while Finning CAT provided the advanced hydrogen-ready generators that are critical to the site’s success. The energy team at Close Brothers Asset Finance supported the project’s financial structuring, enabling the realisation of this addition to the UK’s energy infrastructure. Together, these partners have helped develop Miners Road into a fully operational facility now strengthening the local grid and meeting the UK’s evolving energy demands.About Flexible Generation PlantsFlexible power generation is crucial to maintaining grid stability and ensuring reliable energy supply in the UK. With the Miners Road site now operational, the focus shifts to Terra Firma Energy’s long term optimisation partner, EDF (UK). Using their expertise, EDF have integrated the asset into the UK’s wholesale and ancillary service markets, enabling it to provide secure and flexible power exactly when and where it’s needed. This dynamic approach ensures that the facility not only enhances local energy resilience but also contributes to the nation’s broader energy transition goals by complementing the variability of renewable energy sources.William Davies, Managing Director of Terra Firma Energy, commented:"Having successfully completed 6 months of commercial operation our Miners Road project is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our exceptional partners and the strength of our shared commitment to a sustainable energy future. With the baton passed to EDF (UK) our optimiser for the asset, we are confident that this site will play a vital role in providing flexible power solutions for the UK."

