RiL Letter Tiles App Launches, Bringing Hands-On Literacy to Educators and Learners

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognichine LLC in partnership with Rooted in Language LLC announces the launch of RiL Letter Tiles, an official Rooted in Language (RiL) app featuring digital letter tiles. This interactive digital tile board brings the science of reading and writing to life. Learners drag color-coded phoneme tiles to build words. Based on RiL’s speech-to-print methodology, the app helps users of all ages, including those with dyslexia and dysgraphia, develop a concrete understanding of how words work. This effort reflects Rooted in Language’s mission of making literacy accessible to every learner through evidence-based methods.

Educators and parents can drag and drop letter tiles to form words and even create custom tiles for unique spelling patterns. Guided “sound lines” reinforce phonics and handwriting practice. The app also allows hiding specific tiles for targeted phonemic focus and creating multiple student profiles for individualized lessons.

“We built the RiL Letter Tiles app to honor Rooted in Language’s mission of making literacy accessible and engaging,” said Derek Scherer, developer at Cognichine. “This app is a bridge to RiL’s enduring impact, empowering students to thrive in their reading and spelling journeys.”

Rita Cevasco and Tracy Molitors, the founders of Rooted in Language, added, "Letter Tiles have always been a key tool to build reading, writing, and spelling skills — but now they're easier to use than ever before! The simplicity and usability of the app means more educators can support more students. You can use it over and over, adding engagement and excitement as your student builds richer and deeper literacy knowledge."

RiL Letter Tiles are available starting August 5, 2025 on the App Store (iOS, macOS), Google Play (Android), Amazon Appstore (Kindle Fire), and Gumroad (Windows), priced at $4.99. Visit cognichine.com/ril for more details, including a demo video.

Since Rooted in Language has announced it will wind down operations in mid-2026, the new app helps preserve RiL’s Science of Reading legacy, ensuring the program’s proven literacy strategies remain available to current and future learners.

Cognichine LLC develops innovative mobile applications that merge creativity and technology, empowering users to explore new ways of learning and creating. Based in Overland Park, Kansas, the company focuses on delivering accessible, high-quality tools for creative and educational communities.

Rooted in Language LLC develops research-based literacy curricula and training, empowering educators and parents to effectively support struggling learners. Based in Mason, Ohio, the company creates materials for language arts education.

