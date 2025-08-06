GMO Media Launches ‘Making of Incredible Brands’ on JioHotstar

A Cinematic Tribute to India’s Most Iconic Brands, Startups, and Founders

DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GMO Media, one of India’s premier corporate content production houses, proudly announces the launch of its flagship docu-series Making of Incredible Brands exclusively on JioHotstar, India’s largest OTT platform. Season 1 of the highly anticipated series is now live, kicking off with an inspiring premiere episode featuring India’s rapidly growing jewellery brand, GIVA.

Making of Incredible Brands is more than just a show, it is a visual celebration of the grit, ambition, and innovation behind India’s most respected and influential brands. From revolutionary startups to time-honored legacy corporations, the series delves deep into how these enterprises were built, what fuels their ongoing success, and the human stories that make them extraordinary.

“This series is our love letter to Indian entrepreneurship,” said Manoj Sharma, Executive Producer at GMO Media. “We wanted to create something timeless and inspirational; an ode to those who dared to dream big and build even bigger. Each episode is a cinematic showcase of vision, struggle, and breakthrough.”

With nearly a decade of experience producing high-quality corporate films and branded content for top business news networks and infotainment platforms, GMO Media brings an unmatched storytelling flair to this series. Making of Incredible Brands marks the company’s bold foray into direct-to-digital streaming, aiming to reach millions of viewers through a platform as expansive as JioHotstar.

“Our goal was clear to make these brand journeys accessible, compelling, and emotionally resonant,” said Ankit Saxena, Content Director. “We’ve captured personal anecdotes from founders who’ve built remarkable businesses and who are contributing significantly to India’s new economic narrative.”

“The response from India Inc. has been phenomenal,” said Ganesh Dixit, Director – Brand Solutions. “The participation we’ve seen, and the enthusiasm from both emerging and established brands, validates the importance of this series in today’s business and media ecosystem.”

In what is being seen as a strategic content alliance, GMO Media’s partnership with JioHotstar enables maximum reach and visibility across the length and breadth of India. “We chose JioHotstar for its scale, accessibility, and its role as a mass medium,” explained Saurabh Kesarwani, Director – Strategic Alliances. “Our aim is to democratize access to inspirational content that educates, uplifts, and influences the next generation of brand builders.”

The premiere episode features GIVA, a modern jewellery brand redefining luxury for the Indian consumer. It showcases the journey of founders Ishendra Agarwal, Nikita Prasad, and Aditya Labroo, highlighting their bold vision and disruptive approach in a highly competitive market.

About GMO Media

GMO Media is India’s leading corporate storytelling and content production company, specializing in brand films, corporate documentaries, and strategic media content. With a reputation for blending creative vision with corporate insight, GMO Media has delivered premium storytelling experiences for some of India’s most respected organizations.

