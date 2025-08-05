NU‑U Medspa Expands Advanced Aesthetic and Wellness Services in The Woodlands, Texas

Dr. Anthony Owusu Dalasi Owusu

Physician‑led clinic introduces new skin rejuvenation, body contouring, and regenerative treatment options for a growing community

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NU U Medspa, founded by board certified physician Dr. Anthony Owusu and trained Advanced Injector Dalasi Owusu, has expanded its medical aesthetic and wellness offerings to meet growing demand in The Woodlands and surrounding areas. The practice provides advanced, physician supervised treatments designed to support skin health, body confidence, and overall well being.

Physician Led Approach to Medical Aesthetics

The medspa industry continues to see steady growth nationwide as more people seek minimally invasive treatments to address skin concerns, restore youthful appearance, and enhance overall wellness. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, non surgical cosmetic procedures have increased by more than 200% over the past two decades.

NU U Medspa operates under the leadership of a licensed physician, ensuring each treatment is customized to the individual and delivered in a safe, clinical environment.

“Medical aesthetics is not just about outward appearance; it’s about helping people feel confident and comfortable in their own skin,” said Dr. Anthony Owusu. “Our role is to provide treatments that are guided by both science and safety.”

Comprehensive Services for Skin, Body, and Wellness

NU U Medspa offers a broad range of treatments tailored to client needs:

• Cosmetic Injectables: Botox® and dermal fillers to soften lines, restore volume, and create balanced facial contours.

• Skin Rejuvenation: Medical grade facials, microneedling, platelet rich fibrin (PRF) therapy, and advanced laser treatments to improve skin tone, texture, and radiance.

• Body Contouring: Non surgical Brazilian butt lifts (BBL) and other non invasive sculpting options to enhance body shape without downtime.

• Wellness Services: IV nutrient therapy to promote hydration, energy, and immune support.

• Regenerative Treatments: Specialized procedures including vaginal rejuvenation, non surgical penile enlargement, and the P Shot® and O Shot® for wellness and vitality.

These services are performed using evidence based techniques and state of the art equipment, with an emphasis on natural looking results.

Clinical Expertise and Personalized Care

NU U Medspa was co founded by two medical professionals who combine their skills to deliver personalized treatment plans.

Dr. Anthony Owusu is a board certified physician with years of clinical experience in patient care, procedural medicine, and wellness based approaches. His oversight ensures that all services are administered with the highest medical standards in mind.

Dalasi Owusu is a trained Advanced Injector skilled in advanced injection techniques, facial balancing, and the use of dermal fillers to enhance natural beauty. Her approach blends clinical precision with artistic sensibility, creating individualized treatment strategies for each client.

“Our priority is to ensure that every client receives care that aligns with their goals, their lifestyle, and their safety,” said Dalasi Owusu. “We are committed to results that look and feel natural.”

Additional Professional Opportunities at NU‑U Medspa

In addition to its wide range of treatments for clients, NU‑U Medspa offers services and opportunities for medical professionals seeking to expand their expertise and careers.

Aesthetic Training

NU‑U Medspa provides professional aesthetic training for licensed medical providers.

“Are you a medical professional looking to elevate your career? NU‑U Medspa offers comprehensive aesthetic training on all our services, empowering you to become your own boss and achieve your professional goals,” said Dr. Anthony Owusu.

Bright and Luxurious Room Rental

The facility offers state‑of‑the‑art treatment rooms for rent to qualified professionals.

“Join us in our luxurious, modern spa environment. We provide everything you need — treatment room access, utilities, lobby space, and break rooms — designed for professionals ready to take the next step,” said Dalasi Owusu.

Medical Directorship

For those who rent or train with NU‑U Medspa, medical directorship services are available for a fee.

“We ensure you have the support and guidance needed as you embark on your new journey. If you have your own training credentials, we’ll work with you to help set you up for success,” added Dr. Owusu

A Commitment to Community

NU U Medspa also supports local causes through the Owusu CARES Foundation, which directs a portion of the medspa’s proceeds toward community programs focused on health, education, and empowerment.

“Serving the community is as important to us as serving our clients,” added Dr. Anthony Owusu. “We believe in giving back and contributing to the well being of the people who make our work possible.”

Meeting Local Demand in a Growing Region

The Woodlands is one of the most rapidly developing communities in the Greater Houston area, attracting residents who value quality healthcare and wellness resources. As demand for advanced, non surgical cosmetic treatments rises, NU U Medspa is positioned to meet that demand with physician led expertise and a broad range of treatment options.

The medspa’s expansion reflects a growing national trend: more people are seeking treatments that offer visible improvements with minimal downtime. By offering both aesthetic and wellness services under one roof, NU U Medspa provides an integrated approach to beauty and health.

Availability and Scheduling

Consultations at NU U Medspa are available by appointment, allowing for thorough assessments and tailored treatment recommendations. Services are offered in a comfortable, private setting designed to enhance relaxation and patient care.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 832 402 1500 or visiting www.MyNUUMedspa.com.

About NU U Medspa

NU U Medspa is a physician led medical spa located in The Woodlands, Texas, offering advanced aesthetic treatments, skin rejuvenation, body contouring, regenerative therapies, and wellness services. Founded by Dr. Anthony Owusu and trained Advanced Injector Dalasi Owusu, the medspa blends clinical expertise with personalized care to deliver safe, natural looking results. NU U Medspa is located at 200 Valley Wood Drive, Suite A200, The Woodlands, Texas.

Contact:

NU‑U Medspa

200 Valley Wood Drive, Suite A200

The Woodlands, TX 77380

Phone: 832‑402‑1500

Website: www.MyNUUMedspa.com

