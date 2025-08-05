Lucid TC Unveils TwinGraph© SDK: Revolutionizing Digital Twins with In-Memory, Graph-Based, and Python Capabilities

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucid Technologies Corporation (Lucid TC), a pioneer in advanced digital twin solutions, today announced the general availability of TwinGraph© SDK. This groundbreaking Software Development Kit offers a new approach to digital twin creation, combining an innovative in-memory, graph-based architecture with native Python integration. TwinGraph© SDK sets a new standard for performance, flexibility, and ease of use in building and leveraging digital twin applications and workflows.

The escalating complexity of industrial systems and the demand for real-time insights have created a critical need for adaptable digital twin solutions. To address the limitations of traditional platforms—which often suffer from data integration issues, high costs, and vendor lock-in—TwinGraph© SDK was created as a developer-centric solution that delivers rapid ROI.

"TwinGraph© SDK represents a significant leap forward, empowering developers and data scientists to programmatically create and manage bespoke digital twins with the flexibility of Python", said Ethan Monk, Head of Product Development at Lucid TC. "For customers interested in speed, our accompanying MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server allows users to leverage their preferred LLMs to create digital twins in minutes. We believe the SDK gives developers the freedom to unlock new possibilities and enables our customers to harmonize diverse data, connect with legacy systems, and quantify the true value of their digital twin initiatives."

Lucid TC is excited to bring the power of digital twin technology to a much broader audience, from individual innovators to large-scale enterprise teams. TwinGraph© SDK, with its intuitive design and accessible Python integration, lowers the barrier to entry for developers of all skill levels. By empowering innovators at every level to build custom, high-performance digital twins, TwinGraph SDK is helping to democratize the technology itself and unlocking a new era of creativity and problem-solving for everyone.

Availability

TwinGraph© SDK is generally available today. For more information visit lucidtc.com/twingraph.

About Lucid TC

Lucid Technologies Corporation is a technology company dedicated to empowering organizations with cutting-edge solutions for digital transformation. Through its flagship TwinGraph© SDK, Lucid TC provides a powerful, Python-based ecosystem that enables developers and data scientists to build, deploy, manage, and orchestrate highly customized digital twins, fostering innovation and efficiency across diverse industries.

