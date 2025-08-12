Arystech Achieves AWS DynamoDB Service Delivery Designation

AWS Advanced Tier Partner Arystech expands its serverless capabilities with DynamoDB Service Delivery designation from Amazon Web Services.

This achievement builds on our approach to developing event-driven serverless applications and reflects our commitment to helping customers scale faster and innovate quickly.” — Praveen Minumula, CEO of Arystech

GLENVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arystech, a cloud-native technology services provider and AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, today announced it has achieved the Amazon DynamoDB Service Delivery designation. This distinction from AWS validates Arystech’s proven success in designing, deploying, and operating high-performance NoSQL applications built on Amazon DynamoDB.The designation recognizes AWS partners with deep technical expertise and customer success using DynamoDB, a core serverless data service that enables highly available, low-latency applications at scale.“We are proud to be recognized for our work with DynamoDB,” said Praveen Minumula, CEO of Arystech. “This achievement builds on our approach of building even-driven serverless applications. The designation reflects our commitment to helping customers scale faster, operate leaner, and innovate confidently on AWS.”Arystech delivers a broad range of serverless services , combining business agility with technical excellence using AWS-managed infrastructure. With designations in DynamoDB, Lambda, and Amazon Connect, Arystech’s team helps organizations modernize legacy systems and build cloud-native applications that are event-driven, cost-efficient, and resilient by design.“DynamoDB is at the heart of our modern backend architecture,” said Ganesh Saigaonkar, Software Architect at Arystech. “It provides predictable performance and scales seamlessly with demand, allowing us to build low-latency, high-throughput APIs, and real-time data applications, all without the overhead of managing servers.”“We integrate DynamoDB with services like AWS Lambda, EventBridge, and Step Functions to create completely serverless platforms,” added Sambath Venkatesh, Senior Cloud Architect at Arystech. “This lets our clients respond to changes in real time, automate workflows, and reduce operational complexity.”While serverless remains Arystech’s core differentiator, the company is also helping customers explore AI-enabled use cases to solve business challenges. This includes targeted integrations with Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q, extending serverless patterns into intelligent automation and customer engagement.About ArystechArystech is a cloud-native technology consultancy and AWS Advanced Tier Partner specializing in serverless services, application modernization, and cloud-native architecture. With validated expertise across Amazon DynamoDB, AWS Lambda, and Amazon Connect, Arystech helps organizations modernize applications to optimize cost, scale effectively, and innovate securely on AWS.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.