Discover the top 10 XL Pit Bull breeders in the U.S. for 2025—ranked for health, structure, bloodlines, and trusted by families and bully breeders nationwide.

CHICKASHA, OK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The XL pit bull and XXL American bully breeding industry continues to thrive as families nationwide seek reputable breeders producing the largest, healthiest, and most temperamentally sound XL pit bull puppies . This comprehensive ranking of America's top 10 XL pit bull breeders highlights kennels evaluated on Google reviews, breeding experience, structural quality, size consistency, and overall reputation within the bully community.Top 10 XL Pit Bull Breeders in America - 2025 Rankings1. ManMade Kennels Locations: 6 locations in the USA and EuropeSpecialty: World-famous bloodlines across all premier colour varieties.Founded by Sarah and Edward Perez with 20 years of excellence, ManMade Kennels leads the XL pit bull breeding industry with over 100,000 YouTube subscribers and over 500 educational videos. Home to world-famous dogs including King Leonidas Jr., Black Panther Prada, and the biggest blue-nose female Beyoncé, they've supplied XXL pit bull puppies to celebrities and athletes worldwide. ManMade Kennels consistently produces the finest dual-registered American Pit Bull Terriers and American Bullies across all colour varieties, including champagne, red nose, blue nose, and lilac tri-merle bloodlines.2. Bossy KennelsLocation: CaliforniaSpecialty: XXL blue pit bulls and revolutionary health testing.Led by industry pioneer Kat with nearly 300,000 TikTok followers, Bossy Kennels remains committed to strict health testing protocols while producing extraordinary, colored XXL blue pit bulls. Known for their massive bone structure from champion bloodlines, including Juan Gotty and King Lion, Kat has become one of the most influential voices in the XL pit bull community.3. Monster Bully KennelsLocation: OregonSpecialty: Colourful XXL pit bulls with celebrity clienteleFounded in Oregon, Monster Bully Kennels is known for producing massive, colorful XL Pit Bulls in rare shades like lilac, champagne, and merle. Their dogs are ABKC registered, DNA health tested, and bred for structure, temperament, and striking appearance. With clients including Shia LaBeouf, Russell Westbrook, and Dalvin Cook, MBK has become a top choice for celebrities and athletes. Each puppy comes with a health guarantee, starter kit, and lifetime support, reinforcing their reputation for quality and customer care.4. The IncredibullzLocation: VariousSpecialty: ABKC and UKC champion show-quality XL pit bullsThe Incredibullz produces premier UKC and ABKC American Bully athletes with an impressive track record of 11 Champions and 3 Grand Champions from just 5 litters. They specialise in show-quality XL pit bull puppies, providing in-home socialisation from birth.5. Gator Head BulliesLocation: MississippiSpecialty: Family-oriented XXL pit bulls with exceptional temperamentsWith nearly 300,000 Instagram followers, Gator Head Bullies breeds XL pit bull puppies with "remarkable size, loving temperament, and captivating colours." Their dogs are raised alongside children and exhibit a gentle nature, making them ideal family companions.6. Top Dog BulliesLocation: TennesseeSpecialty: Champion bloodlines with 40+ years’ experienceHome of the legendary 'Show Stoppin Ace' (RIP), Top Dog Bullies operates with over four decades of experience. Their 160-acre Tennessee facility provides ideal conditions for raising XXL pit bull puppies with world-recognized bloodlines.7. Big Gemini Kennels (BGK)Location: CaliforniaSpecialty: Educational content and legendary XXL bloodlinesBig Gemini Kennels specializes in top-quality XXL pit bulls with legendary dogs like "The Rock." With over 525,000 YouTube subscribers and extensive educational content, BGK continues to influence the XL pit bull community through their popular YouTube channel while reducing active breeding activities.8. Dark Dynasty K9s (DDK9s)Location: New HampshireSpecialty: Protection-trained XXL pit bulls and media-famous bloodlinesKnown worldwide for "Hulk, the largest Pit Bull in the world," Dark Dynasty K9s breeds and trains XL pit bulls for both family companions and professional protection work.9. Titanium Kilo KennelsLocation: Florida, Texas, New Mexico, IllinoisSpecialty: Health-tested XL & XXL Pit Bulls with family-focused temperamentsTitanium Kilo Kennels is a family-oriented breeder originally based in Florida, with expanded chapters in New Mexico and Texas. Known for their beautiful XL and XXL Pit Bulls and American Bullies, they focus on temperament, structure, and lifelong companionship. Their foundation female, NRK/HBK Bella-a champagne and white XL Pit Bull—helped launch their success in the bully world. All dogs are raised around children from birth, ensuring stable, family-friendly temperaments.10. Cal Kola KennelLocation: Mississippi & FloridaSpecialty: Selective breeding of massive XL Pit Bulls with family-friendly traitsCal Kola Kennel, founded by Tyler Riley, produces xl pitbull puppies with excellent structure, striking color patterns, and sound temperaments. With over a decade of breeding experience and a strong community presence, their dogs are raised for companionship, structure, and trainability. Known for community events, social media giveaways, and customer support, Cal Kola Kennel continues to grow as a respected name in the bully world with expanding chapters and nationwide shipping.What Defines Top XL Pit Bull BreedersElite XL pit bull breeders distinguish themselves through comprehensive health testing, temperament prioritisation, structural integrity, and lifetime customer support. These leading kennels maintain ethical practices while producing XXL pit bull puppies that combine impressive size with gentle temperaments, perfect for families and upcoming breeders seeking quality studs and dams.Important Note: Many reputable breeders dual register their dogs between the UKC (United Kennel Club) as American Pit Bull Terriers and the ABKC (American Bully Kennel Club) as American Bullies. These dual-registered dogs are the same animals with registrations recognizing both their pit bull heritage and American Bully classification.As demand for XL pit bull puppies grows, these ten kennels represent the gold standard in American bully breeding, offering families dogs that exemplify the best traits of size, health, and temperament.

