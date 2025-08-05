Hassan Hajjaj Omar Offendum, 2013/1434 (2013). Courtesy of the artist and Yossi Milo Gallery, New York.

The MEI Art Gallery is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibition, Arab Pop Art: Between East and West, featuring the work of thirteen artists from the Arab world and its diaspora drawing on global pop culture to express a vibrant, evolving, and cosmopolitan Arab identity.

Arab pop art emerged in the Middle East from a desire to bridge the region’s rich cultural heritage with the influence of Western visual language. The result is artwork that is bold, fresh, and thought-provoking, that blends striking imagery inspired by Western pop icons such as Warhol and Lichtenstein with everyday symbols and cultural motifs. Using pop art, which is at once deeply rooted in local traditions and globally resonant, these artists explore questions of identity, challenge social norms, and confront political realities.

Lead sponsorship by the Open Mind Project, additional support provided by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Washington, D.C.

Book appointment to visit in person