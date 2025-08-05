Modular homes to be transported this week

Main, News Posted on Aug 4, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays as modular homes are transported to a state site in Kahului and the state’s Ka Laʻi Ola housing site in Lahaina.

Hauling in Kahului will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 5. Two trucks will move the homes from the staging area near the Kahului small boat ramp, then head south on Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) and turn left heading east on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32), then turn right onto Hāna Highway (Route 36).

The trucks will deliver the homes to a state site at the corner of Hāna Highway and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800).

On Wednesday, Aug. 6 from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., modular homes will be delivered to Lahaina.

From the Kahului small boat ramp, the trucks will head south on Kahului Beach Road and turn left heading east on Kaʻahumanu Avenue, then turn right onto Hāna Highway. The trucks will then turn right onto Elmer F. Cravalho Way and head west, linking with Kūihelani Highway (Route 380). At the intersection with Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), the trucks will turn left and head west to Lahaina. In Lahaina, the trucks will continue on Honoapiʻilani Highway and make a right turn onto Leialiʻi Parkway near the Lahaina Civic Center and head to the site, which is mauka of the highway.

For hauling schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportationand on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

Motorists may encounter traffic slowdowns and stops in both directions along the route due to the size of the modular units. There will also be escorts during the transport. Highway users should heed all signs along with directions from traffic controllers.

