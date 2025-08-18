Rod Mack Enters Atlanta City Council Race District #2

Mack for Midtown

"All Power To The People Of Atlanta” — Rod Mack

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Atlanta's streets are crumbling, rents skyrocketing and City Hall should be closer to the people, and the current District #2 Councilmember resigned and moved on. Rod Mack has launched his campaign for Atlanta City Council Council District #2 with a clear message: It's time for bold new leadership that will last and serve the people of Atlanta.

"Our Atlanta communities are being left behind while our leaders and politicians keep people separated - Atlanta is a city of connection," Mack said. "If we don't act now we risk losing the soul of Atlanta."

Rod Mack is no stranger to protesting for justice, equality, fairness when he opposed Georgia's death penalty in 2010 to save the life of inmate Troy Davis. Mack is also dedicated to the senior community being elected tenant association president. When elected Mack will focus on real solutions for real people that include...

Repairing Atlanta's decades old broken infrastructure with immediate focus streets with potholes, end-to-end sidewalks and stormwater repairs.

Fighting against displacement, gentrification, and gerrymandering. Increasing more affordable housing until no one is sleeping on Atlanta's ice cold streets in winter or scorching hot streets in summer. And come up with a plan that works. Making City services work faster and efficiently for a one-stop shop for everybody.

Prioritizing youth and public safety through mentorship, job training, and true resident community policing. Giving a voice to the voiceless - The elderly, the minority un-banked, and the overlooked.

"Sweet Auburn Downtown Atlanta, Inman Park, Candler Park, and portions Midtown (Home of Margaret Mitchell writer of "Gone With Wind") and Poncey-Highland. These Atlanta citizens who I have spoken with are feeling invisible at Atlanta City Hall. This campaign isn't about Rod Mack - It's about you and what you want. NO evictions, NO foreclosures, NO violent crimes, NO racial profiling, And your voice heard loud and clear. I'm not a candidate for a title. I'm a candidate because SILENCE is no longer an option. As the only INDEPENDENT and thinker just like you I have no ties to the two-party system."

Mack's campaign is grassroots powered and strictly limiting campaign donations up to $500.00 to ensure NO powerful individuals or corporations expect his vote on special interest to them. His proven and trusted qualifications include: Candidate(s) for U.S. President, Georgia Governor, U.S. Georgia Senate, and appointed Municipal Appeals Court Officer. (Source Ballotpedia) His lifelong bond to Atlanta and Morehouse College where he studied Political Science and produced the three greatest alums ever. Movie Director Spike Lee, Actor Samuel Jackson, and Martin Luther King.

"It was my honor to study train, and lead in the spirit of the greatest college on earth. Time is running out. The November 4th election is fast approaching. Atlantans want real genuine leadership, not recycled promises, so I hope to earn your vote. Thank you!"

Be blessed and please visit my website: https://rodmackatlantacitycouncildist2.my.canva.site

