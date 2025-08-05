Family Law Attorney Offers Guidance on Back-to-School Custody Planning and Supporting Teen Independence

Tiffany L. Andrews, CWLS, CFLS; Law Office of Tiffany L. Andrews

As students return to the classroom, family law attorney Tiffany L. Andrews shares timely legal tips for co-parents

With the right tools and communication, families can create stability and set their children up for a successful school year—no matter what their family structure looks like.” — Tiffany L. Andrews, Certified Family Law Specialist

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families prepare for the back-to-school season, family law attorney Tiffany L. Andrews , CFLS, reminds co-parents that now is the ideal time to review and update custody agreements, school-year schedules, and communication strategies—especially for parents of teens gaining more independence."Returning to school is a major shift in any household, and for co-parents, it can raise questions about transportation, extra-curriculars, and consistency,” says Andrews. “The best way to avoid stress and conflict is to ensure your custody schedule and parenting plan are aligned with your child’s academic, emotional, and social needs.”Through her ongoing “ Talk to Tiffany ” campaign, Andrews provides timely legal guidance and emotional insight to help parents navigate life’s seasonal transitions with clarity and compassion.Four Back-to-School Considerations for Co-Parents1. Update Custody and Visitation SchedulesWork and school schedules often change in August. “Now’s the time to adjust pickup/drop-off times, weekend visitation, and after-school responsibilities,” says Andrews. “Flexibility and proactive planning go a long way in reducing misunderstandings.”2. Coordinate School Communications and AccessEnsure that both parents have access to report cards, school updates, teacher communications, and portals like PowerSchool or ParentSquare. “If both parents share legal custody, they are entitled to the same academic and medical information,” she explains.3. Address Extracurricular Commitments and TransportationClarify who handles logistics for sports, clubs, and social activities. “Many conflicts arise around who’s responsible for practice pickups or club fees,” says Andrews. “Document it and build it into your parenting agreement if necessary.”4. Support Teen Independence While Maintaining BoundariesTeens naturally seek more autonomy, but divorced parents must still maintain structure. “When teens start driving, working part-time, or making more social plans, custody schedules may need to evolve,” Andrews notes. “Encourage independence, but make sure parental expectations remain consistent across households.”Three Legal Tools and Communication Tips1. Review Your Parenting Plan Annually: “Back-to-school is the perfect time to review and revise agreements—before conflict arises,” says Andrews.2. Use Co-Parenting Apps: Tools like OurFamilyWizard and TalkingParents can keep both parties informed and reduce friction.3. Put Agreements in Writing: Even if plans are made amicably, documenting decisions helps avoid future confusion.Empowering Families for a Fresh Start“Back-to-school season doesn’t have to mean back-to-court,” says Andrews. “With the right tools and communication, families can create stability and set their children up for a successful school year—no matter what their family structure looks like.”For more information or to schedule a consultation, Tiffany L. Andrews and her team are available to offer guidance and support tailored to each family’s unique situation. Whether dealing with divorce, child custody, or financial support matters, “Talk to Tiffany” is here to help you take control of your future.The Law Office of Tiffany L. Andrews, P.C. understands that family matters can profoundly impact a person’s life and future. The firm’s Folsom, Calif., and Fairfield, Calif., family lawyers provide comprehensive support through every step of the legal process, whether clients are filing for divorce, seeking custody, securing child support, or addressing Child Protective Services concerns. Known for their compassion and experience, the team at the Law Office of Tiffany L. Andrews, P.C. is fully dedicated to serving each family’s unique needs. They approach each case with a commitment to achieving favorable outcomes and finding effective, tailored solutions. To learn more or request a consultation, please call 916-790-8440 or visit www.tlalawoffice.com

