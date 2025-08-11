Sell For One Realty Launches in Las Vegas, Delivering Full-Service Real Estate for Just 1% Listing Fee

Sell For One Realty offers full-service real estate for a 1% listing fee in Las Vegas. Josh Towers, Principal Broker of Sell For One Realty. Sell For One Realty's 1% listing fee offers a modern alternative to traditional 3% commissions, putting thousands back in the seller's pocket.

Local Brokerage Sets Out to Redefine Home Selling with Transparent Pricing, Full-Service Support, and Bilingual Outreach

Our mission is simple: full service, one percent. We believe in maximizing value for our clients without sacrificing quality. For a homeowner selling a $600,000 property... means $12,000 in savings” — Josh Towers, Principal Broker, Sell For One Realty

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sell For One Realty , a modern, full-service real estate brokerage, officially launches its operations in Las Vegas , bringing a disruptive pricing model to the Southern Nevada housing market. With a simple 1% listing fee and expert guidance every step of the way, the firm aims to make high-quality real estate services accessible and affordable for homeowners across the valley.“Our mission is simple: full service, one percent,” says Josh Towers, Principal Broker at Sell For One Realty. “We believe in maximizing value for our clients without sacrificing quality. For a homeowner selling a $600,000 property, our model means $12,000 in savings that stays in their pocket, which is life-changing.”Why This Matters:• Disruptive Pricing: While traditional brokerages often charge 2.5%–3% to list a home, Sell For One Realty cuts that to a flat 1%, saving sellers thousands while offering top-tier marketing, professional photography, expert negotiation, and full transaction support.• Bilingual Service: As a bilingual brokerage, Sell For One Realty provides comprehensive service in both English and Spanish to better serve the entire Las Vegas community.What’s Included with Every 1% Listing:✅ Professional HDR Photography✅ 24/7 Virtual Open House✅ Professional Virtual Staging✅ Dedicated Property Website✅ Featured Homepage Listing✅ Professional Sign and Electronic Lockbox✅ Full MLS and National Site Exposure (Zillow, Redfin, etc.)✅ Showing Coordination✅ Expert Offer Negotiations✅ Full Contract & Escrow ManagementIndustry-Disruptive Yet Community-FocusedBeyond cost savings, the brokerage is launching with a community giveback pledge, donating $100 from every commission to local housing assistance programs and family support nonprofits.About Sell For One RealtySell For One Realty is a Nevada-based, full-service real estate brokerage designed for the modern seller. With a focus on technology, transparency, and efficiency, the firm offers a powerful alternative to high-commission real estate without compromising on service. The brokerage specializes in providing expert guidance for home sellers and buyers in Las Vegas, Henderson , and North Las Vegas.For more information on the 1% listing program or to request a free, no-obligation home valuation, visit www.SellForOneRealty.com Media Contact:

