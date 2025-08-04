CommitCon 2026 Launches in DFW to Challenge the Status Quo of Business Conferences

No suits, no scripts—just real ones ready to turn grit into growth.

Don't Ask for a seat at the table... TAKE your seat!” — Scott Allen Curley

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when a former inmate turns pain into power? You get CommitCon 2026—a business conference unlike anything the Dallas-Fort Worth area has seen before.Created by Scott Allen Curley, a man who went from drug addict, convict, and homeless to CEO of multiple companies and self-made millionaire, CommitCon is more than a conference—it’s a movement. A rally cry for every entrepreneur, builder, and side-hustler who’s been told they’ll never make it.Slated for January 21, 2026 in DFW, CommitCon 2026 is a one-day, high-voltage experience for those ready to stop circling and start climbing—with clarity, commitment, and unshakable conviction.“I spent 10 years in prison, on drugs for 2 decades and sleeping on concrete with no hope,” says Curley. “But rock bottom built my foundation. CommitCon is for people like me—people who’ve failed, fallen, and are still standing. If you're hungry to grow, and tired of playing small, this is where you reset.”CommitCon 2026 will deliver:Hard-hitting keynotes from entrepreneurs who built empires the long, gritty wayBreakout sessions covering leadership, marketing, sales, mindset, AI and executionA VIP experience including catered lunch, high-level networking, and a private mixer with live musicTools, tactics, and truth—minus the fluffThis event was not born in a boardroom. It was built in the trenches. CommitCon is about resilience, reinvention, and recommitment—no matter how many times you've been knocked down.Tickets available now at www.CommitCon2026.com Space is limited. Excuses are not welcome.For press inquiries or partnership opportunities, contact:Scott Allen CurleyFounder, CommitCon

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.