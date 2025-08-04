Governor and First Lady Stein, Cabinet Members Participate in Reentry Simulation

Today, Governor Josh Stein and First Lady Anna Stein, along with members of the Governor’s Cabinet and other agency leaders, learned about life after incarceration when they participated in a reentry simulation organized by the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction (NCDAC). The simulation replicated the challenges people face as they transition back into society.

“Strengthening reentry support in North Carolina is both the right thing to do and the smart thing to do,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Far too often, when people leave incarceration, they find door after door closed to them when we should be opening doors of opportunity for them. Anna and I are grateful for this experience to learn firsthand the struggles that people leaving incarceration face.”

“Removing barriers to reintegration for incarcerated people is something I'm proud to work on as a member of the Joint Reentry Council," said First Lady Anna Stein. “Those barriers include difficulty finding housing and transportation, or getting an ID. Today’s simulation offers us a look into what those barriers are like, so we can better collaborate across all state agencies to make sure our incarcerated population has the best chance at successful reentry for the long term.”

The exercise was structured to simulate four weeks of post-release life. Each participant assumed the identity of a fictional reentrant and moved through stations simulating real-world interactions, such as those involving the DMV, court, probation office, bank, employer, housing, transportation, plasma center, treatment center, church, counseling center, social services agencies, career center, and even a pawn shop.

Organized by the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction’s Division of Rehabilitation and Reentry, the simulation fostered a deeper understanding of the barriers and systemic obstacles that returning citizens encounter when attempting to access essential services such as employment, housing, identification, and transportation and comply with community supervision requirements.

“Reentry simulations give participants a firsthand look at the challenges and difficulties folks face when they leave our custody,” said Leslie Dismukes, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Adult Correction. “This understanding is critical to helping us build and fund better systems and processes for successful reentry into our communities. I’m thankful for the support the Governor, First Lady, and cabinet secretaries have shown toward rehabilitation and reentry efforts of our department and across state government.”

“It is inspiring to see the Governor, First Lady, and other state leaders taking the time to participate in today’s reentry simulation,” said Deputy Secretary of Rehabilitation and Reentry George Pettigrew. “When more people understand the challenges people face as they transition from incarceration back into the community, support grows for rehabilitation and reentry programs and services.”

North Carolina has embarked on a transformational whole-of-government approach to improve reentry, rehabilitation, and prison education services exemplified by the Reentry 2030 Strategic Plan. Learn more about the initiative here.