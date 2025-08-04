Quarterly Sales and Use Tax Rate Changes

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is encouraging businesses in the jurisdictions listed below to review their records to ensure they are collecting taxes at the correct rates, which became effective July 1, 2025.

All Missouri businesses with taxable transactions must collect and remit tax at the current tax rate respective to their city and county. A full listing of rate changes for all quarters can be found at dor.mo.gov/business/sales.

New Sales or Use Tax Cities: Bland, Buffalo, Byrnes Mill, Chilhowee, Flint Hill, Goodman, Houston, Moscow Mills, Pevely, Raymondville, Reeds Spring, Saddlebrooke, Seligman, Skidmore; and Counties: Dallas, McDonald, and Phelps New District Tax: 711 and 717 Kingsland CID Joplin Sports Facility CID Kirkwood City-Wide TDD Olia Village TDD Kansas City Missouri District 11 PID The Shoppes at North Village CID #2 The Shoppes at North Village CID #1 Expiring Tax: City of Houston Repealing District Tax: NW 112th Street CID Fountain Plaza CID

The Missouri Department of Revenue encourages customers to file their business tax returns online through their MyTax Missouri Portal account. All rate changes will automatically be updated on the electronic return.

###