Quarterly Sales and Use Tax Rate Changes

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is encouraging businesses in the jurisdictions listed below to review their records to ensure they are collecting taxes at the correct rates, which became effective July 1, 2025.

 

All Missouri businesses with taxable transactions must collect and remit tax at the current tax rate respective to their city and county. A full listing of rate changes for all quarters can be found at dor.mo.gov/business/sales.

 

New Sales or Use Tax

Cities: Bland, Buffalo, Byrnes Mill, Chilhowee, Flint Hill, Goodman, Houston, Moscow Mills, Pevely, Raymondville, Reeds Spring, Saddlebrooke, Seligman, Skidmore; and

Counties: Dallas, McDonald, and Phelps

New District Tax:

711 and 717 Kingsland CID

Joplin Sports Facility CID

Kirkwood City-Wide TDD

Olia Village TDD

Kansas City Missouri District 11 PID

The Shoppes at North Village CID #2

The Shoppes at North Village CID #1

Expiring Tax:

City of Houston

 

 

Repealing District Tax:

NW 112th Street CID

Fountain Plaza CID

 

The Missouri Department of Revenue encourages customers to file their business tax returns online through their MyTax Missouri Portal account. All rate changes will automatically be updated on the electronic return. 

