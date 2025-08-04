St. Marys, GA (August 4, 2025) – At the request of the St. Marys Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in St. Marys, Georgia. Gregory Paige, age 27, of Jacksonville, FL, died in the incident. No officers were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates that on the evening of August 3, 2025, St. Marys Police Department officers responded to a 911 call. They made contact with the 911 caller who stated that Paige was making threats to kill her and was grabbing her aggressively. St. Marys PD officers and Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to enter an apartment in the Cumberland Oaks Apartment complex to arrest Paige. The officers encountered Paige in the doorway of the apartment. During this encounter, two St. Marys Police Department officers fired their weapons, hitting Paige.

Paige was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office for review.