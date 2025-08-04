VA offers yearlong community care authorizations for 30 services

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced it will improve Veterans’ access to health care by extending the length of new VA community care authorizations to one year for 30 standardized types of care.

The change means Veterans referred by VA to community care for eligible standardized types of care will receive 12 full months of uninterrupted treatment at VA expense before having to obtain a VA reauthorization.

Veterans will benefit from uninterrupted access to essential specialty services, allowing them to focus more on their health and less on navigating administrative requirements. Community providers will be empowered to manage care with fewer administrative barriers and greater flexibility.

Prior to the change announced today, some VA community care specialty referrals were reevaluated every 90 to 180 days, increasing the likelihood of interrupted or delayed care.

“No Veteran should have their health care disrupted by red tape,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “This change means better continuity of care, which leads to better health outcomes. It also improves convenience for Veterans and cuts administrative work for VA staff and community care partners.”

With today’s announcement, VA is now offering year-long community care authorizations for the following standardized types of care:

Cardiology

Dermatology

Endocrinology

Neurology and Otology

Otolaryngology or ENT

Gastroenterology

Urogynecology

Addiction Psychiatry Outpatient

Family & Couples Psychotherapy Outpatient

Mental Health Outpatient

Nephrology

Neurology

Nutrition Intervention Services

Oncology and Hematology

Neuro-Ophthalmology

Oculoplastic

Eye Care Examination

Optometry Routine

Orthopedic Hand

Orthopedic General

Orthopedic Spine

Pain Management

Podiatry

Podiatry DS

Addiction Medicine Outpatient

Pulmonary

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (Physiatry)

Rheumatology

Sleep Medicine

Urology

Veterans are encouraged to contact their local VA Medical Center Community Care Office for questions to see how these new updates may affect their care.

