Marlabs Announces Strategic Acquisition of INDEAVR to Strengthen Digital Transformation Capabilities

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, AND NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marlabs, a digital transformation company, announced its acquisition of INDEAVR, a Swiss-Bulgarian IT engineering firm known for its operational precision, enterprise delivery, and long-term client partnerships, to support its international growth strategy. Through this acquisition, Marlabs enhances its presence in Europe and expands its digital solution capability in multiple industries.“We are thrilled to welcome INDEAVR to the Marlabs team, and we’re excited for the way our companies’ strengths will build on one another,” said Tom Collins, CEO of Marlabs. “Their innovative solutions and talented team’s forward-thinking approach align well with our mission to deliver sustainable value and positive impact for our clients. Together, we will deliver even greater value to our customers and stakeholders through future-ready digital foundations.”Founded in 2005, INDEAVR has built a two-decade track record of disciplined growth, enterprise-grade delivery, and technical excellence. Headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, with an additional office in Geneva, Switzerland, its 200+ strong team brings advanced digital, data, and cloud engineering capabilities — shaped by Swiss values of precision, long-term discipline, and accountability. INDEAVR serves leading companies across life sciences, consumer goods, energy and natural resources, specialty chemicals, and industrial engineering. The acquisition enables INDEAVR to expand its reach, grow its global delivery capabilities, and deepen its mission to create high-impact technology solutions for industry-leading organizations.Valcho Stoyanov, INDEAVR’s CEO, adds, “Marlabs shares our values of operational discipline, long-term thinking, and deep client focus. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver transformative outcomes to our clients — while expanding the scale, reach, and strategic capabilities that INDEAVR has built over the past two decades. It marks a powerful new chapter for our team.”Having acquired Brazil-based Monitora Soluções Tecnológicas in May 2023 and US-based Onebridge in January 2024, Marlabs has been on an accelerated path toward growth in recent years. The addition of INDEAVR will enhance the company's global capabilities on its path towards an AI-driven data and engineering powerhouse.About Marlabs:Headquartered in New Jersey and with global delivery centers, Marlabs has a proven track record of delivering complex technology solutions to Fortune 500 clients across industries. Their team helps enterprises drive innovation by leveraging data and artificial intelligence, digital product engineering, and intelligent automation. They help leading companies around the world make operations sleeker, keep customers closer, transform data into decisions, de-risk cyberspace, boost legacy systems, and capture novel opportunities and digital-led revenues.About INDEAVR:INDEAVR is a Swiss-Bulgarian IT engineering firm with a 20-year history of high-performance delivery, strategic discipline, and deep technical expertise. Its 200+ engineers deliver enterprise-grade digital, data, and cloud solutions to Forbes Global 2000 companies. With a culture rooted in long-term thinking, operational precision, and delivery excellence, INDEAVR develops technology that goes beyond current expectations to unlock what’s next.

