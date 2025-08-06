2025 Case Studies: Timeshare Maintenance Fees and Special Assessments

Timeshare fees are rising in 2025, straining owners. VOC case studies show costs up to $5K. Many now seek exit options due to growing financial pressure.

AZ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New data compiled by Vacation Ownership Consultants (VOC), a company that has worked with thousands of timeshare owners since 2014, reveals that the financial burden of timeshare maintenance and special assessment fees continues to rise sharply in 2025. Backed by client billing statements and case studies, the findings highlight how rising operational costs, inflation, and increased owner delinquencies are prompting more timeshare owners to explore exit options.

Understanding the Cost Structure of Timeshare Ownership

Timeshare ownership includes recurring maintenance fees and one-time special assessment fees. Maintenance fees cover property operations like housekeeping, staffing, insurance, utilities, and repairs. Special assessments are imposed to cover unplanned expenses such as renovations, disasters, or financial gaps from delinquent accounts.

According to Vacation Ownership Consultants, both fee types have risen significantly in 2025 for many owners, creating unexpected financial strain.

Factors Contributing to Fee Increases

VOC has identified several factors driving recent fee increases:

-Inflation affecting labor, insurance, and materials

-Renovations to update aging resort infrastructure

-Budget shortfalls due to foreclosures and delinquency

-Increased utility and property management costs

-Emergency repairs tied to environmental damage

These issues have emerged across numerous resorts based on VOC client documentation and feedback.

Case Study: Sedona, Arizona Resort

2025 Maintenance Fee: $1,120

2025 Special Assessment Fee: $1,500

Total Due: $2,620

A Sedona resort issued a $1,500 special assessment per interval, due August 22, 2025—just two years after a previous $975 assessment. The association cited over 179 foreclosed intervals returned to the association as a major financial shortfall. Additionally, 80 more intervals were in foreclosure proceedings, pushing the count of association owned intervals to over 300 in the small resort.

The association continued to justify the special assessment to cover rising operational costs, inflation, and a list of renovation projects such as new cabinetry, soaking tubs, bathroom tiling, kitchen upgrades, energy-efficient doors, interior painting, and updated furnishings.

“We do not have the funds to keep operating as the yearly timeshare maintenance fees are just not enough to cover the expenses,” the association stated.

Case Study: Incline Village & Lake Tahoe, Nevada Vacation Club

2025 Maintenance Fee: $2,441

2025 Special Assessment Fee: $969.66

Total Due: $3,410.66

Owners of a vacation club linked to properties in Incline Village and Lake Tahoe were billed a $969.66 assessment in addition to regular dues. The fee supported a $3.5 million renovation including roof, siding, and window replacements.

The notice also cited foreclosure rates among platinum intervals and the dissolution of an affiliated resort in Sparks, Nevada—indicating broader restructuring in legacy resort properties.

Case Study: Honolulu, Hawaii Timeshare

2025 Maintenance Fee: $2,944

2025 Special Assessment Fee: $2,400

Total Due: $5,344

Honolulu owners received a “HOTEL INCOME SUPPLEMENTAL ASSESSMENT” of $1,200 per interval. One client with two intervals was billed $2,400 in addition to their $2,944 maintenance fee.

The assessment lacked supporting details—a recurring issue among many timeshare owners who report receiving vague billing statements with limited documentation or financial transparency.

Broader Impact on Timeshare Owners

The growing financial burden is causing many to reassess the viability of their timeshare ownership. Based on VOC’s client data and industry observations, many legacy resorts are in operational decline, lacking the resources and leadership to adapt to an aging owner base.

As many owners retire and live on fixed incomes, they struggle to absorb steep assessments. To compensate, resorts shift rising costs onto fewer paying members, driving higher delinquency. Without active sales centers or experienced resort management to restructure operations, many of these resorts ultimately meet their demise and are acquired by larger timeshare companies.

“We’re seeing a growing number of clients come to us after receiving multi-thousand-dollar bills with little warning,” said a representative from Vacation Ownership Consultants. “Many of these owners had already paid significant dues in previous years and are now facing even steeper costs.”

Recommendations for Owners in 2025

Vacation Ownership Consultants recommends that owners take proactive steps:

-Review Financial Statements: Understand how your dues are used.

-Engage in Governance: Participate in board elections and budget votes.

-Seek Legal Advice: If fees become unmanageable, consult a qualified attorney or exit firm for guidance.

A Growing Call for Transparency

Clients working with Vacation Ownership Consultants frequently raise concerns about a lack of transparency from their associations. Vague billing language, unexplained increases, and sudden assessments without documentation are common themes in client feedback and online complaints.

About Vacation Ownership Consultants

Founded in 2014, Vacation Ownership Consultants is a Scottsdale-based firm specializing in tailored solutions for timeshare owners seeking to exit their contracts. The company has been helping families for more than a decade navigate the complexities of timeshare ownership. VOC offers a no-cost, experienced assessment as well as provides available service options to assist qualifying timeshare owners.

All case studies in this report are based on actual VOC client experiences in 2025 and reflect real billing statements provided for review.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.