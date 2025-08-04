ResTech Systems Acquires HomeLink Entertainment

Integrator Expanding High-End Luxury Residential Services in Twin Cities Metro Area

PLYMOUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResTech Systems, a leading home automation company specializing in home security, home audio video, and smart home automation, is pleased to announce that it has acquired HomeLink Entertainment. This acquisition marks an expansion into the high-end luxury builder and remodeler market while allowing ResTech Systems to enhance its offerings and provide a higher level of customer satisfaction."Our current clients are already receiving a high level of service and support so business as usual,” said Daniel Woody, president at ResTech Systems “There'll be new people coming on board to create a well diversified team that is 18 people strong and able to do a variety of things to a high level of precision and accuracy where clients are completely satisfied.”HomeLink Entertainment, part of JZ Electric, has been rolled into ResTech Systems. The acquisition includes a strategic alignment with JZ Electric moving forward, helping the electric company with its low-voltage installations, including home security and smart home automation solutions.“They needed more support for the luxury market,” said Woody. “For that clientele, It needs to be a full buffet of technology solutions so people can choose what they want. JZ calls us when they have a new project, and we send our guys for custom high-end low voltage installations.”The acquisition of HomeLink Entertainment by ResTech Systems signifies a strategic move to expand the company's builder/remodeler base for luxury residential projects. It also boosts its recurring monthly revenue through its security system clients.The addition of talented individuals from HomeLink will further enhance the company's capabilities in the home security, home audio video, and smart home automation sectors. ResTech Systems already provides a variety of services with a high level of precision and accuracy, ensuring complete client satisfaction. The acquisition helps to maintain the best level of care that clients have come to expect.About ResTech SystemsResTech Systems is a leading home automation company that offers comprehensive solutions in home security, home audio video, and smart home automation. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, ResTech Systems provides top-tier custom technology services to luxury clients across central Minnesota. Learn more at ResTech Systems.About HomeLink Entertainment / JZ ElectricHomeLink Entertainment, part of JZ Electric, specialized in mid-level AV and security solutions The acquisition by ResTech Systems will enable the delivery of higher-level systems and enhanced support to their clients.For more information about this acquisition, please contact:

