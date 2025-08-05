ResTech Systems acquires Entertainment Design Inc., expanding service capabilities for business technology clients

Acquisition brings enhanced technology solutions to EDI clients and greater scale and reach

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResTech Systems, a leading home and business technology integrator in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Metro area and Central Minnesota, announced today that Entertainment Designs, Inc. (EDI) is now part of ResTech Systems following the completion of an acquisition on June 30, 2025. The strategic acquisition adds a significant revenue base and several hundred additional luxury home and business clients to the ResTech family, greatly expanding the company's market presence and service capabilities."This acquisition represents everything we hoped it would be – a perfect match that benefits everyone involved," said Daniel Woody, President of ResTech Systems. "EDI's clients now have access to a much larger team and expanded services, while we gain an incredible group of experienced professionals and a substantial client base that aligns perfectly with our expertise in luxury home and Business technology solutions."The acquisition addresses a growing market demand for a single, trusted partner for all technology needs—from networking/Wi-Fi, security, surveillance, and access control to audio/visual systems, smart home and business automation, hybrid golf/driving/hunting simulators, and smart power management solutions.“As the proud founder and owner of Entertainment Designs for over 40 years, I am excited to announce the transition of my company to join in the mission of Daniel Woody and his talented team at ResTech Systems,” said EDI's founder, David Peterson, of the merger.“The clients who have become the closest of friends, and the countless wonderful people I have had the opportunity to be with in this journey, will all be remembered going forward. I cannot wait to continue this fantastic adventure with even more capabilities and support. I have been blessed by the past, and I look forward to a spectacular future.”Expanded Service OfferingsEDI clients will now have access to several new service categories that weren't previously available, including:-Savant Smart Power Solutions: Complete solar integration, whole-home battery backup systems, and intelligent power management- Hybrid Entertainment Systems: Golf simulators, driving ranges, competitive shooting simulators, and multi-sport entertainment rooms that combine traditional home theaters with interactive experiences- Comprehensive Security Solutions: Complete security system design, installation, and 24/7 monitoring services through ResTech's UL-listed central station partnerships- Experience Certified Technicians: EDI clients now have access to our premier team of technicians, who boast over two decades of experience in HTSA (Home Technology Specialists of America) and Housing First MN.Top Smart Home Dealers: ResTechSystems is a top-level Savant Ambassador leader and Lutron Gold dealer, which means better access to their products. It also means we have one of the few Ketra Lighting Experience showrooms in the state.Team Continuity and GrowthResTech has retained the Entertainment Designs core team, including David Peterson (founder and owner for over 40 years), Patrick Lynch, (Senior Project Technician for over 35 years, and Cindy Segulia, (Company Manager for over 37 years with EDI), – professionals who have worked together, and built strong relationships with EDI's loyal client base. The combined organization now operates with a 15-person team, providing significantly enhanced support and faster response times."Our existing clients will see the same familiar faces they've always trusted, but now backed by a larger organization with expanded capabilities," Peterson noted. "It's the best of both worlds – personal service with enterprise-level resources."Seamless Client TransitionAll existing EDI clients can continue using their familiar contact numbers, which now redirect to ResTech's expanded support team. As part of the transition, ResTech is offering complimentary technology health assessments to all former EDI clients. These comprehensive evaluations identify potential system improvements, address any pain points, and suggest upgrades or new technologies that could enhance their home automation and entertainment experience.Geographic ExpansionLooking ahead to 2026, ResTech plans to open a satellite office in the Brainerd Lakes area to better serve clients in central Minnesota's lake communities, where both companies have established client bases.For more information about ResTech Systems or to schedule a complimentary technology assessment, contact:

