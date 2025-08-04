COMMISSIONER SID MILLER URGES ELIGIBLE TEXAS PRODUCERS TO APPLY FOR FEDERAL EMERGENCY RELIEF

“I would like to thank President Donald J. Trump, acting Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator David Richardson, and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins for their prompt and ongoing support of Texas following the recent disaster. FEMA’s decision to make three Texas counties and nine neighboring counties eligible for emergency aid is a crucial step that helps ensure assistance reaches residents and our hardworking agricultural producers.

Texas agriculture and rural communities continue to face the growing threat of extreme weather. This federal response strengthens a strong and enduring partnership dedicated to rural resilience. Together, we are not just rebuilding; we are protecting the backbone of America’s food supply. For farmers and ranchers facing crop damage, damaged infrastructure, or livestock loss, these resources are more than just helpful; they are a lifeline. I strongly encourage all affected producers to contact their local USDA Service Center and apply as soon as possible.”

Primary Counties Eligible: Llano, McCulloch, and Mason

Contiguous Counties Also Eligible: Blanco, Brown, Burnet, Coleman, Concho, Gillespie, Kimble, Menard, and San Saba