Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,325 in the last 365 days.

Governor Kay Ivey’s 2025 Back to School Message for Alabama Students

As students across Alabama return to the classroom, Governor Ivey released a back-to-school video message encouraging them to set goals, dream boldly and give their all during the new academic year. (Governor’s Office, Alyssa Turner)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Kay Ivey’s 2025 Back to School Message for Alabama Students

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more