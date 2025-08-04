Governor Kay Ivey’s 2025 Back to School Message for Alabama Students

As students across Alabama return to the classroom, Governor Ivey released a back-to-school video message encouraging them to set goals, dream boldly and give their all during the new academic year. (Governor’s Office, Alyssa Turner)

