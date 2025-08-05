Ravina Tours Reveals 2026 Safari Rates for Kenya & Tanzania – Here’s What to Expect

Ravina Tours Vehicles

With Safari Travel Surging, New Data-Backed Packages Aim to Balance Adventure, Affordability, and Safety

NAIROBI, KENYA, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As international travelers prioritize once-in-a-lifetime journeys, African safaris are experiencing a strong resurgence. Yet one question continues to dominate search engines, social platforms, and travel forums alike: “How much does a 2-week African safari cost?”In response to rising demand and evolving traveler preferences, Ravina Tours & Travel, one of East Africa’s most trusted safari specialists, has unveiled its 2026 two-week safari packages across Kenya and Tanzania. These new itineraries aim to answer top traveler concerns around pricing, experience quality, and destination choice.How Much Does a 2-Week African Safari Cost in 2026?Ravina estimates that a complete two-week safari in 2026 will cost between $3,800 and $6,500 per person, depending on:The country (Kenya, Tanzania, or a combination)Accommodation level (standard lodges, luxury tented camps, or ultra-luxury options)Transport mode (road transfers or fly-in safaris)Season of travel (peak Great Migration months vs. low season)For US based travelers, the average spend is projected at £3,500 to £5,500, including flights, when booked several months in advance.“There’s a common misconception that African safaris are only for the wealthy,” says Claire Bolei, Head of Product at Ravina Tours. “In reality, with smart planning and a trusted operator, a 2-week safari can be incredibly rewarding—both in experience and in value.”What’s Included in Ravina’s 2-Week Safari Packages The new 14-day itineraries are crafted to provide diverse, authentic, and immersive safari experiences suitable for couples, families, and solo adventurers alike. Key inclusions are:Multi-day game drives in Maasai Mara, Serengeti, and the Ngorongoro CraterWildlife viewing in Amboseli, Lake Manyara, and Tarangire National ParksGuaranteed Big Five sightings (lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo, rhino)Cultural visits to Maasai villages and interactions with the Hadzabe tribe in TanzaniaOptional Zanzibar beach extension for relaxation after safariCarefully selected eco-lodges and luxury tented camps with full-board mealsAll park fees, domestic flights, ground transport, and airport transfersTravelers can choose country-specific safaris or explore both Kenya and Tanzania through combo packages, ideal for witnessing the Great Wildebeest Migration in multiple stages.Top Safari Planning Questions AnsweredUsing data insights from Google Trends and direct client inquiries, Ravina structured its offerings to address real concerns travelers have when planning an African safari.What is the best month to go on a safari?July to October is ideal for the wildebeest migration and river crossings in the Maasai Mara and Serengeti. December to March is perfect for calving season and predator sightings.Is two weeks too long or short for safari?Two weeks is considered the ideal duration allowing enough time to visit multiple parks, experience cultural immersion, and enjoy downtime without rushing.How far in advance should one book?Ravina recommends booking 6–9 months ahead, especially for travel between July and September, which sells out quickly due to migration demand.Which is better for safari—Kenya or Tanzania?Both are world-class safari destinations. Kenya is known for the Masai Mara, while Tanzania’s Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater offer unmatched landscapes. Ravina’s cross-border itineraries allow you to experience the best of both.Is it safe to travel?Yes, both Kenya and Tanzania are tourist-friendly countries. Ravina ensures traveler safety through licensed guides, 24/7 support, vetted accommodations, and adherence to international standards.Why Book With Ravina Tours?Founded and operated in Kenya, Ravina Tours combines expert knowledge, sustainable practices, and personalized service. Every safari is led by certified, English-speaking guides with wildlife and cultural training.In addition to top-tier client satisfaction, Ravina is committed to ethical travel. Every booking supports local conservation projects, women-led tourism cooperatives, and Maasai community initiatives.Clients also benefit from flexible customization, transparent pricing, and responsive customer service throughout their journey.Early Booking Offers Now OpenTravelers who secure their 2026 safari packages before December 31, 2025, can save up to 15% off select itineraries. Flexible payment plans, small group rates, and tailored luxury options are also available.For sample itineraries, custom quotes, or bookings:📧 Email: info@ravinatoursandtravels.com🌍 Website: www.ravinatoursandtravels.com 📞 WhatsApp/Phone: +254 722 103 340

